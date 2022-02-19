In response to the massive shelling along the frontline, the leader of the breakaway Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in eastern Ukraine stated on Saturday that he has ordered the mobilisation of all able men in the region. "I strongly encourage army reserve members to come to military enlistment offices. I appeal to all men in the country who are competent to carry arms to defend their families, their children, spouses, and mothers," DPR head Denis Pushilin said in a video address, RT News reported.

Pushilin further claimed that the DPR is capable of repelling Kyiv's aggression and that its forces are retaliating against shelling by Ukrainian Army.

Meanwhile, Leonid Pasechnik, the head of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), has also issued a similar mobilisation order. According to DPR, Kyiv began shelling settlements along the frontline with heavy artillery on Thursday, February 17, and the barrage lasted until Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military accused the DPR of repeatedly violating the ceasefire on Friday, shelling various settlements in Kyiv-controlled territory. The secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, Alexey Danilov, denied that Kyiv intended to invade the DPR and LPR.

Earlier on Friday, February 18, the breakaway areas stated that they will begin evacuating citizens to Russia, citing a fear of further violence. At least 25,000 people had previously left the LPR for Russia, according to Evgeny Katsavalov, a top administration official in Lugansk.

He also stated that authorities are working to organise the evacuation of an additional 10,000 people. As of Saturday, February 19, more than 6,600 people, including 2,400 children, had been evacuated by DPR emergency services. Moscow, on the other hand, has not confirmed these figures, RT News reported.

Russia, Ukraine accuse each other of shelling & ceasefire violations

It is worth mentioning here that Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed rebels have traded fresh accusations of shelling and ceasefire violations along the border regions. As per Russia's Interfax news agency, shelling targeted the Petrivske village in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic on Friday morning. Besides, Luhansk People's Republic also reported several mortar attacks. However, the Ukrainian government retaliated, claiming that the rebels fired artillery or mortars at least four times on Friday.

Image: AP/Twitter/@SlierHydralieny