DPR Confirms Readiness To Transfer Remains Of American Killed In Ukraine To His Family

The Donetsk People's Republic's Ombudsman for Human Rights, has announced that DPR is ready to transfer the remains of an American killed in Ukraine. A US citizen was killed during a combat on August 23 in the Ukrainian province of Kharkiv, according to DPR'S Ombudsman for Human Rights, Daria Morozova. He was moved to a mortuary in the DPR.

According to Morozova, the DPR, a self-declared separatist region supported by Russia, claimed to have notified US authorities and the head of the UN human rights monitoring mission about the American citizen. The DPR also said that it was prepared to give the remains of the American man to his family for burial.

"I want to reiterate that mercenaries are not being considered as combatants and the international humanitarian laws are not valid in their cases. These individuals are stripped of any immunity during the fighting. I strongly recommend that any foreign nationals who came to Ukraine with militaristic purposes immediately leave the territory of the said country. Otherwise nobody will be held responsible for their lives and security," Morozova stated, TASS reported.

The American's name has been made public in Russian media, but the US' State Department has withheld his identity. At least three US citizens have perished in the Russia-Ukraine war. Earlier, two Marine Corps veteran Willy Cancel and Stephen Zabierslki died in fatal accidents in April and May, respectively.

Separatists in Donetsk have been holding two American volunteers

Russian-backed separatists in Donetsk have been holding two American volunteers who were fighting for Ukraine. Before being captured, US citizens Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, 27, of Hartselle, Alabama, and Alexander John-Robert Drueke, 39, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, had been fighting alongside Ukrainian forces in the region north of Kharkiv.

According to state media reports, a DPR court also sentenced two British citizens and a Moroccan national to death in June after accusing them of serving as "mercenaries" for Ukraine. Foreign fighters Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner, and Brahim Saadoune were taken prisoner by Russian forces in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol in April. Later on, Pinner's family expressed their "devastation" at the fact that he "should be accorded all rights of a prisoner of war" in accordance with the Geneva Conventions.

Two more Britons were accused of being "mercenaries" a month later, according to Donetsk News Agency at the time. The DPR is only regarded as independent by Russia. The region and its institutions are not recognised by the international community, which considers the area to be a part of Ukraine.

Image: AP