DPR Head Calls Ukraine Army Enemy, Says 'may Launch Large Scale War Any Minute'

The situation along the contact line in eastern Ukraine deteriorated on Wednesday as Donbass is on the brink of war, leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). Pro Russia leaders of Donetsk and Luhansk reported incidents of continued shelling, that they blamed on the Ukrainian forces. "Regrettably, yes," Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel responding to whether the situation in Donbass was edging closer to a “large-scale war.”

The enemy is aggressive: DPR head

He claimed that Ukrainian Army was slated to launch an all-out offensive against the Russian-backed forces. "The enemy is aggressive. At any moment, Ukraine could stage an offensive", Pushilin told reporters on Wednesday. Violence on Wednesday gripped the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (LPR) after Russian leader Vladimir Putin recognised them as independent territories to provide combat troop support. Putin accused Kyiv of using weaponry sold by Washington and the West for carrying out genocide against Russian separatists whom Moscow calls innocent civilians.

Pushilin accused Ukraine’s soldiers of using Grad multiple launch rocket systems prohibited under the Minsk agreement. This has not happened for a long time, and this was a reaction pertaining to the recognition", the DPR head stated during the interview.

"How did Ukraine's armed forces react [to the recognition]? Well, during a Security Council meeting and an excursion into history by the Russian president, the impression was that they were watching very carefully, and there was no shelling. Shortly thereafter, the number of attacks and provocations grew", Pushilin said in his televised remarks. He then underscored that the breakaway regions desire peace, knowing “what war is”. Russia’s troop mobilization measures, he said, would counter Ukrainian Army’s violence “in the name of peace.”

DPR head labelled Ukraine’s forces as “enemies” as he stated that Russia has been taking stock of the situation and Ukraine will witness “what they will have to face […]. We use any chance for peace, the only question is whether there is such a chance.”

Ukrainian serviceman carries an NLAW anti-tank weapon during an exercise in the Joint Forces Operation, in the Donetsk region. [Credit: AP]

Pushilin stressed that the international observers, including those from the OSCE [Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe], have witnessed that there were no Russian troops in the volatile eastern flanks until NATO mobilized troops. “As for the future, is it possible for Russian troops to be here? Maybe. When and under what circumstances? The situation will show how it will develop on the part of Ukraine", Pushilin stated. He then added that the decree signed with Russia’s Putin would allow [the DPR] to apply for such assistance and defend their sovereignty.