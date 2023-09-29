Dr. S Jaishankar Reflects On 'exceptional' And 'steady' India-Russia Relationship

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar, on September 28, reflected on the India-Russia bilateral relationship which 'has not been spectacular' but 'has been steady'. At a discussion on India's role in a New Pacific Order at Washington-based Hudson Institute, Jaishankar called the India-Russia ties 'exceptional' and explained why the Kremlin has been leaning more toward Asia lately.

"If you consider international relations over the last 70 years, the US-Russian relations, China-Russia relations...pretty much every big relationship in the last 70 years has seen a great deal of volatility which had sharp ups and downs," Dr. Jaishankar said.

"The India-Russia is very exceptional. It has been very steady. It may not be spectacular, so it may have stabilized at a certain level, but it has not seen that kind of ups and downs," he added.

Dr. Jaishankar further explained that the current scenario of Russia being in a war in Ukraine and getting isolated as a result by the West has made it lean on the Asian side more than ever. "I think as a consequence of what is going on in Ukraine, it seems to me clear that in many ways Russia's relationship with the West has broken down and in that case, it's logical that Russia focuses more on the Asian side of Russia, though historically, Russia has always seen itself as a European power," the EAM said.

According to Dr. Jaishankar, Russia will continue to 'consciously' look away from Europe and the US and focus on 'more economically active' Asia.