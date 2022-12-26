Drone Attack On Russia’s Engels Bomber Base Leaves Three Dead: Reports

In its second attack on the base this month, a Ukrainian drone left three Russian military personnel dead at Engel's bomber base in Russia’s Saratov region, said the Russian defence ministry. Russian news agencies reported that air defences shot down the drone but the falling debris caused the casualties in the overnight attack on Monday. The Engels base has notably been used by Russia to launch strikes into Ukraine targeting their electrical infrastructure as a deadly winter set in the region. The airbase is situated near the city of Saratov, it is about 730 km (450 miles) southeast of Moscow and more than 600 kilometres (370 miles) from Ukraine.

Russian state media agency Tass quoted the defence ministry as saying, “On December 26, at around 01:35 Moscow time (2235 GMT), a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down at low altitude while approaching the Engels military airfield in the Saratov region. As a result of the fall of the wreckage of the drone, three Russian technical servicemen who were at the airfield were fatally injured.” It is still not clear whether the drone was shot down as opposed to having struck its target as intended, reported The Guardian.

Engels base also hit earlier this month

It was the second attack on the Engels air base this month. On December 5, explosions rocked two Russian air bases far from the frontlines as Kyiv appeared to launch a pre-emptive strike on the bases. The Russian defence ministry confirmed the attacks on Monday, claiming two of its warplanes had been damaged when it intercepted two Ukrainian drones. For Kyiv the strike represented an unprecedented operation deep inside Russia to disrupt the Kremlin strategy of provoking a humanitarian catastrophe during the winter. Russian media reports and video posted to social media indicated that an explosion occurred early on Monday morning at the Engels-2 airbase in Russia’s Saratov region, which hosts Tu-95 bombers that have taken part in cruise missile strikes against Ukraine.