Drone Crashes On Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant In Russia's Rostov Region



In another drone fire incident, a drone crashed on the territory of the Novoshakhtinsk oil products plant in the Rostov region, reported RIA Novosti. According to Governor of the region Vasily Golubev, the damage from the attack has been insignificant and there have been no casualties. Further, he added that the fire was immediately extinguished which had occurred due to the explosion. He explained that the drone has been crashed into the structures of the plant's inter-workshop flyover under construction last night, after which it exploded, reported RIA Novosti. In his Telegram, Golubev wrote: "The fire that arose as a result of the explosion was immediately extinguished. Firefighters were not involved in extinguishing the fire, the burning was eliminated by the company's services. There were no victims or injured, the damage to the structures was insignificant." According to the latest report shared by RIA Novosti, the Novoshakhtinsk oil products plant in the Rostov region, where a drone fell at night, has been operating as usual, Irina Chetvertakova, spokeswoman for the region's governor, told reporters.



Earlier, a fire broke out in a plant of the Ilsky oil refinery, which is located in Russia’s southern Krasnodar Territory, said a spokesman for the local emergencies services. This massive fire incident comes following a drone attack, a spokesman for the local emergencies services said on Thursday. "Following an attack by an unidentified drone, a fire broke out in the reservoir of the Ilsky oil refinery in the settlement of Ilsky," said the Rescue team spokesperson. An oil storage reservoir in the settlement of Volna in the Krasnodar Territory caught fire in the early hours of Wednesday after a drone crashed into it. The fire consumed an area of 1,200 square meters, reported TASS News agency. Take a look at the videos that have been circulating on social media platforms, which show the fire in the Russian oil Refinery from different angles as well as when the fire has been put out.

Another video: the Ilsky oil refinery of Russia is on fire pic.twitter.com/46VunNV7vd — Giorgi Revishvili (@revishvilig) May 4, 2023

Very close footage of the Ilsky oil refinery of Russia pic.twitter.com/Pyrk6tqynW — Giorgi Revishvili (@revishvilig) May 4, 2023

Another video from the Ilsky oil refinery pic.twitter.com/R3ltwh3wel — Giorgi Revishvili (@revishvilig) May 4, 2023



Russian Oil Refinery fire

Southern Russia's oil refinery has been set on a blaze, however, the emergency services confirmed that they had extinguished the fire just over two hours later, reported TASS news agency on Thursday. According to a Russian media agency, the incident occurred at the Ilsky refinery near the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk in the Krasnodar region. Just a day before, a fuel depot further to the west caught on fire near a bridge linking Russia’s mainland with the occupied Crimea peninsula. Meanwhile, Krasnodar governor Veniamin Kondratyev wrote on the Telegram Channel, "A second turbulent night for our emergency services,” reported The Guardian. Earlier, a massive blaze broke out at an oil depot behind Russian lines, said local officials, reported AP, on Wednesday. Further, he informed that there have been no casualties as per the preliminary reports. In his post, there has been no mention of how the fire was started at the Ilsky refinery, reported The Guardian. According to the Krasnodar governor, fire brigades and MES staff of 48 people and 16 vehicles have been deployed to extinguish the fire, reported CNN. Meanwhile, Ukraine has not taken responsibility for the recent drone attack for what Moscow says are frequent drone strikes against infrastructure and military targets, particularly in regions close to Russia. Notably, an attack on an oil depot in Sevastopol that had set fire occurred on April 29 April, for which Russia has blamed Ukraine.

