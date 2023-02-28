Drone Targeting Civilian Infrastructure Crashes In Russia's Kolomna, FSB Probe Underway

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crashed near a gas distribution station near the city of Kolomna in the Moscow Region. On Tuesday, the emergency services told Sputnik that no casualties or damage had been reported. "An unmanned aerial vehicle crashed near a gas distribution station near Kolomna," the emergency services said.

Earlier in the day, Moscow region Governor Andrey Vorobyov stated that a drone had crashed near the city of Kolomna, with the target most likely a civilian infrastructure facility. "Regarding the incident with the fall of a drone in the urban district of Kolomna: it happened near the village of Gubastovo, the target was probably a civilian infrastructure facility, it was not injured."

"There are no casualties or destruction. The Federal Security Service (FSB) and other competent authorities are investigating the situation, nothing threatens the safety of residents," Vorobyov wrote on Telegram. According to preliminary information, there are no victims and destruction at the accident site, and an investigative team is working at the scene of the emergency.

The Russian Defense Ministry earlier reported that drone attacks occurred overnight in the Krasnodar and Adygea regions. "On February 28 at night, the Kyiv regime attempted to use unmanned aerial vehicles to attack civilian infrastructure in the Krasnodar region and the Republic of Adygea," according to the agency.

Overnight, a fire broke out at a Tuapse petroleum storage depot. Officials claim that the fire did not damage the petroleum tanks or injure anyone. The governor of Adygea, Murat Kumpilov, reported that debris from an unidentified UAV was discovered in his region. There were no reported casualties.