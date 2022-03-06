It was on Wednesday, March 2, when Dancing With The Stars alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy made his safe return to Los Angeles. The Ukrainian choreographer was trapped in the country's capital Kyiv for a week as Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military move to invade Ukraine. Now, just days after his safe return, Chmerkovskiy's wife Peta Murgatroyd took to social media to pen down an emotional note about how their lives have gotten affected by the ongoing war.

Peta Murgatroyd's emotional letter

In the post shared by Maksim Chmerkovskiy's wife, she can be seen hugging him tight at the airport after reuniting with him. Another picture sees the Ukrainian choreographer sharing a special moment with their son Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy. While sharing the post, Peta explained that she never thought after family's life would be directly affected by the Russia-Ukraine war.

She wrote, "I never thought our family would be directly affected by this in our lifetime, I never thought what we are seeing on our TVs was a reality in 2022. I have never hugged him so tight. Shaking and forever grateful. Now it’s time to heal. We cannot go back to our normal. Our lives are forever changed. We have a new normal, and that’s ok".

Although her husband has made a safe return from the war-hit country, the family doesn't want to go back to living their normal lives. Instead, the married couple has decided to continue their support of assistance to Ukraine. She added, "Although @maksimc made it home, this DOES NOT mean we aren’t continuing our efforts to provide assistance to the Ukrainian refugees. We have big plans in store and our sole focus is on this war. A smaller plan is going up on my stories soon!"

While concluding her length message, Peta Murgatroyd condemned Vladimir Putin. She articulated, "If there is one good thing to come of Putin’s War (and yes I am specifying this as HIS war because I know he doesn’t represent the entire Russian nation as a whole)…it’s that the world has united against this piece of s*** Putin. The whole planet is against his evil and god willing he will be destroyed. P.S. I could go on a never-ending rant of how he should die but I’ll save you the gory details. Thank you from the depths of my soul for all the support and constant outpouring of love. I see everything and I am forever thankful. Xo. GLORY TO UKRAINE."

