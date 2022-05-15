During Talks, US Didn't Oppose India's 'win-win' Stand On Russia-Ukraine War: Defence Min

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday stated that India's balanced approach towards the Russia-Ukraine war was not opposed by the United States during the 2+2 dialogue. Instead, there are many countries that have appreciated India's approach. While addressing an event in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, Rajnath Singh asserted that India has a ‘win-win’ approach to ensure good ties with everyone.

Earlier this month, Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a 2+2 dialogue with the US delegation headed by Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

'Win-Win' situation is India's approach: Rajnath Singh

"India took a stand on the Ukraine war, whereas America's stand was always clear against Russia. India took a stand that we will walk by maintaining balance. Despite that, the US did not express any resentment against India. Many countries of the world have appreciated India's and Prime Minister Modi's approach to the war," he said.

The Defence Minister further said, "When we were going to talk, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was present. We thought that if we are going to have a 1+1 or 2+2 dialogue with American ministers or even with President Joe Biden, we expected discussion over our balanced approach to the Ukraine-Russia crisis, but there was no opposition from the US. I had clearly said that we do not believe in zero-sum policy. 'Win-Win' situation is our approach as we want good ties with everyone."

Defence Minister's take on the Russia-Ukraine war

Expressing concerns over the situation of the world economy amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and COVID pandemic, Singh mentioned that the supply chain disruptions and logistical bottlenecks are observed on the global level.

He stressed the fact that both Russia and Ukraine are major commodity producers. The major producer of food grains and hydro-carbons is Russia, while Ukraine is an important producer of wheat. And therefore, the ongoing war between the two countries has impacted the whole world.

"Since we import hydro-carbon and oilseeds in large quantities, their prices have affected our country. Food and fuel prices have gone up. Core inflation has also increased due to the global supply chain and other logistical bottlenecks," the minister added.

Image: PTI/AP