Ukrainian Choreographer and Dancing With The Stars fame Maksim Chmerkovskiy was previously trapped in Ukraine's capital city Kyiv amid the Russian invasion. Just days ago, Maksim took to social media to convey that he is preparing to leave the war-hit nation. Now, on Wednesday, March 2, the Ukrainian Chroreogapher safely made his return to hometown Los Angeles, a week after Russia's President Vladimir Putin launched a military move to invade Ukraine.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy returns home

The Dancing With The Stars fame was photographed at the Los Angeles International Airport. His wife Peta Murgatroyd, who constantly connected with her social media followers to pray for her husband, was present at the airport to receive Maksim Chmerkovskiy. Upon seeing each other, the couple embraced each other in an emotional hug after staying miles apart from each other. Take a look at the video below:

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the Ukrainian Choreographer said that he is unable to find the right words to explain his journey back home after what he witnessed in the war zone. He said, "I just don't want to resent peace somewhere else because of what I just saw, that's the reality. I don't know really what to say right this second."

Maksim Chmerkovskiy travelled to Ukraine to be a judge on the World of Dance series. As the invasion broke out, the star constantly took to social media to share daily updates on the war situation from Kyiv. In a previous video, he also revealed being arrested, however, the reason for the arrest wasn't specified in the video. In the clip he stated, "Just a lot of fighting everywhere. The streets are crazy. At one point, I got arrested but all good, promise. That was probably the least traumatizing moment in this whole thing as far as Ukraine is concerned, but for me, it was just a reality check. I'm going to try to make my way out. I'm going to try to start getting toward the border. " While ending the video, Maksim had also asked his followers to not panic if he 'disappears' for a while. Take a look at the video below:

