The Russia-Ukraine war has entered its sixth day now and citizens continue to take shelter or evacuate the war-hit country. With Russian troops marching forward as they bomb residential areas, distressed people are being forced to flee their homes via any means possible. Amongst the people who are desperately trying to leave the war zone is popular reality show, Dancing With The Stars, fame Maks Chmerkovskiy.

The Ukrainian choreographer has decided to document his ordeal while strongly condemning the actions of Russia which claimed hundreds of innocent lives till now. Recently, the dancer informed his followers that he has boarded a train to leave the war-hit country. Sharing an update on the same, he revealed the conditions of distraught citizens on the train and described it as 'traumatising'.

DWTS star Maks Chmerkovskiy shares 'traumatising' conditions of Ukrainian citizens

Taking to his Instagram story on March 1, the 42-year-old dancer documented the Ukrainian citizens leaving the country in train. In the video, he revealed that the train was stopped for maintenance purposes and the passengers were let out for fresh air. He proceeded to show around the station where a group of citizens were standing at the station waiting for the train.

He revealed in the video that there are five carts available for a total of 130 passengers including kids. Chmerkovskiy further added that some carts were packed 'to the brink and it's crazy'. Furthermore, he also showed around the small bathroom that the people had to use.

More on Maks Chmerkovskiy in Ukraine amid Russian invasion

Earlier, the Ukrainian dancer talked about the dreadful image of people desperately leaving the war-hit country. He wrote, "The situation at the train station is insane. At first it feels manageable, but it gets A LOT worse when it comes time to actually board the train. Long story but all I can say now is that I'm a big man with nothing but a backpack it's TRAUMATIZING (sic)'', adding, ''There's usually up to 30 people in this particular wagon. We were told we have to fit 135. Walkways are packed. People everywhere. It's sweaty and claustrophobic."

(Image: @maksimc/Instagram)