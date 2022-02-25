External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Thursday discussed the ongoing military attack by Moscow on Kyiv with his Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu, lauding the efforts by Romania in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine. Taking to Twitter, EAM Jaishankar informed that he "deeply appreciated" support from FM Aurescu to ensure "expeditious" border crossings for Indian students and professionals stuck in Ukraine amid the war.

Deeply appreciate the support from FM @BogdanAurescu of Romania on evacuating Indian nationals from Ukraine. @MEAIndia is working with @MAERomania to ensure border crossing expeditiously.



Times of difficulty-that’s what friends are for. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 24, 2022

On Thursday, EAM Jaishankar also reached out to Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto to discuss the evacuation of Indians from the conflict-ridden Ukrainian capital. "He has promised full cooperation to facilitate evacuation from Debrecen. Thank him for his understanding," divulging details about his discussions, EAM Jaishankar said in a Twitter post. In addition, Dr. Jaishankar also spoke to Slovakian FM Ivan Korcok to ensure the safe and quick evacuation of Indian nationals through their country.

Spoke to FM @IvanKorcok.



Discussed the situation in Ukraine. Appreciate his willingness to facilitate the evacuation of Indian nationals through Slovakia. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 24, 2022

EAM discusses Ukraine-Russia war with UK's Liz Truss

In the wake of the deteriorating situation along the eastern European borders, EAM Jaishankar spoke to UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, exchanging perspectives on the situation in Ukraine in the face of a Russian attack. Later, he also engaged in a telephonic conversation with European Union (EU) High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Joseph Borrell. "Received a call from EU HRVP Josep Borrell Fontelles. Discussed the grave situation in Ukraine and how India could contribute to de-escalation efforts," EAM Jaishankar wrote on Twitter. Today, Dr Jaishankar is expected to speak to Ukrainian FM Dmytro Kuleba, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said during a press briefing on Thursday.

The standoff between Russia and Ukraine transpired into war after Moscow ordered a full-scale military attack on Ukraine, forcing millions in the face of crisis and devastation. Addressing the country in a live presser, Putin touted that "our plans in Ukraine do not include occupying Ukrainian territory. We aim at demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine." The premeditated attack has sparked fear of potential ripple effect over Europe. Massive explosions were heard in the capital city of Ukraine, Kyiv, and other major cities of Kharkiv, Odesa, and other parts. Sirens rang throughout Kyiv indicating the city was under attack.

(Image: AP/@BogdanaAurescu/Twitter)