As the bloodshed intensifies in war-ravaged Ukraine, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held a conversation with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio regarding the ongoing conflict. While speaking with Italy’s Foreign Minister, Jaishankar reiterated India’s call for an immediate cessation of violence and stressed the urgent need of returning to dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate the ongoing war.

Taking to Twiter, EAM Jaishankar wrote, “ A good discussion today with Italian FM @luigidimaio on the Ukraine situation. Reaffirmed the importance of an early ceasefire and return to dialogue and diplomacy.”

A good discussion today with Italian FM @luigidimaio on the Ukraine situation.



Reaffirmed the importance of an early ceasefire and return to dialogue and diplomacy. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 9, 2022

India reiterates need for early ceasefire & return to diplomacy

This development comes in as India remains rooted in its neutral diplomatic stand and abstains itself from either condemning Russia or denouncing Ukraine. Notably, India has trodden carefully with its diplomatic moves amid the ongoing crisis. At the global platforms - UNSC and UNGA, India had abstained from casting its votes against Moscow on several occasions now. However, on the other hand, the Centre had also supplied trenches of humanitarian aid to Kyiv in a bid to save the lives of innocent civilians.

Recently, on March 7, India raised concerns regarding the worsening situation in Kyiv at UNSC and stated that humanitarian actions should not be politicised. Speaking at the UN Security Council, India’s Ambassador to the UN, TS Tirumurti informed that India has sent seven tranches of humanitarian supplies to Ukraine and its neighbouring countries.

“Allow me to underscore that it is important that humanitarian action is always guided by the principles of humanitarian assistance, i.e., humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence. These should not be politicised," India’s Ambassador to the UN, TS Tirumurti said. Further, Tirumurti stated that India has been consistent in calling for an immediate end to all hostilities.

Despite abstaining from voting, India has done its best to convince the two nations to stop the war and resort to dialogue. The Ukrainian officials have time and again reached out to the Indian government and requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin to urge him to stop the atrocities.



Earlier on March 7, PM Modi had a conversation on a call with President Vladimir Putin. During the call- the third since the war-the two leaders discussed the evolving situation in Ukraine. PM Modi urged President Putin to hold direct talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Zelensky, in addition to the ongoing negotiations between their teams. On the same day, PM Modi was called by President Zelenskyy. In the call that lasted for over 35 minutes, as per sources, PM Modi, expressing deep concern over the conflict and the resultant humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, reiterated the demand for an immediate cessation of violence. He affirmed that India has always stood for the peaceful resolution of issues and direct dialogue between the parties.

Image: AP