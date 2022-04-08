EAM Jaishankar Hold Talks With French Counterpart On Ukraine Crisis, Global Energy Demand

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, world leaders continue to knock on India’s doors to strategize on the global fallout of the ongoing battle. After holding discussions with UK, US and Russian counterparts, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also held a dialogue with the French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Friday, April 8.

As per S Jaishankar’s tweet, the duo had deliberated on the ongoing conflict situation in Ukraine and international energy supply & demand and food security.

Taking to Twitter, the EAM Jaishankar wrote, "Discussed the Ukraine situation, international energy demands and food security with FM @JY_LeDrian of France. Our practice of regular consultations continues."

Discussed the Ukraine situation, international energy demands and food security with FM @JY_LeDrian of France.



Our practice of regular consultations continues. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 8, 2022

The talks were held a day after Russia’s suspension from the UNHRC. Moscow was ousted as a UNHRC member for committing inhumane war crimes and perpetuating Human Rights violations in embattled Ukraine. Russia was removed through a UNGA vote moved by the US which had sought the country's suspension from the platform. While 93 countries voted in favour, 24 voted against and 58 abstained on the resolution, India included. UNGA suspended Russia from the Human Rights Council, as they had a two-thirds majority to do so.

Jaishankar to visit US for 2+2 ministerial dialogue

Besides, Indian External Minister will be heading to the United States on April 11-12 to hold bilateral talks with US counterparts. It will be a 2+2 ministerial dialogue, where defence ministers of both nations will also participate. This will be the fourth edition of the ‘2+2’ ministerial summit between the two nations.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with EAM S Jaishankar will be leading the Indian delegation to converse with their US counterpart Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Llyod Austin. Since its inception in 2018, the 2+2 Ministerial has allowed the United States and India to work toward building an advanced, comprehensive defence partnership that is poised to meet the challenges of the 21st century.

While India will be pressing on the issues of the Indo-pacific region, China and Afghanistan, it is expected that the United States will assert diplomatic pressure on New Delhi to adopt a stern stand against Moscow amid the ongoing conflict.