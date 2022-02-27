EAM Jaishankar Speaks To German Counterpart Baerbock, Shares Perspective On Ukraine Crisis

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock on the ongoing crisis in war-hit Ukraine. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar informed that shared perspectives on the matter and agreed to stay in touch.

Appreciate the telephonic discussion today with FM @ABaerbock of Germany on the Ukraine situation.



Shared our perspectives and agreed to stay in touch. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 26, 2022

The conversation came amid a deteriorating situation in Ukraine with Russian forces closing in on the country's capital Kyiv and targeting several other key cities by land and air. India has been in touch with several world powers including the US, European Union, and the UK over the Russian military aggression on Ukraine. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been in contact with premiers of Russia and Ukraine as well.

On Thursday, PM Modi had dialled Russian President Vladimir Putin and reiterated the long-standing conviction that differences between Russia and the NATO group can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue. He appealed to President Putin for an immediate cessation of violence and called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue.

On Saturday, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also spoke to PM Modi about the course of Ukraine repulsing Russia's aggression. Stating that more than 100,000 Russian troops have entered the country, Zelenskyy urged India to politically support them in UN Security Council.

India abstains from UNSC vote condemning Ukraine's invasion

Notably, India on Friday refrained from voting at the UNSC resolution that deplores the Russian attack against Ukraine. It however condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine saying that the "path of diplomacy was given up".

The resolution condemned Russia's aggression against Ukraine, demanding immediate, complete, and unconditional withdrawal of the Russian troops. Russia vetoed the UNSC draft resolution after China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstained from the vote.

Russia launched an offensive on Thursday with a series of missile strikes on cities and military bases, followed by a ground assault that rolled forces in from several areas in the east; from Belarus to the north and from the southern region of Crimea.

Russia on Friday vetoed a draft UN Security Council resolution that demanded Moscow to stop its attack on Ukraine.