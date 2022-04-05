EAM Jaishankar Speaks To US State Secy Blinken Ahead Of 2+2 Dialogue, Discusses Ukraine

Ahead of the '2+2' dialogue on April 11, Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar spoke to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar informed that the two top diplomats discussed the latest developments in the war-inflicted country, Ukraine. In the telephonic conversations, Jaishankar and Blinken also deliberated on bilateral relations.

In a tweet, Dr S Jaishankar informed, "Spoke to @SecBlinken ahead of our 2+2 consultations. Discussed bilateral issues and latest developments pertaining to Ukraine."

The upcoming edition of India and US '2+2' foreign and defence ministerial talks is scheduled on April 11 and will take place in Washington DC. Though, the official announcement of the talks is yet to be declared. Dr S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are all set to travel to Washington DC to hold talks with their United States counterparts.

Furthermore, Jaishankar will also be replying to the debate over the situation in Ukraine in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, reported the news agency, ANI. The Lok Sabha held a discussion over the current situation in Ukraine under rule 193, the notice which was given by RSP MP NK Premachandran and Congress MP Manish Tewari.

The meeting was held in order to learn India's political stand on the war between Russia and Ukraine. The MPs are also keen to understand how the Indian government is planning to accommodate the stranded Indian nationals who were brought from the former Soviet country via special planes under the Operation Ganga initative.

Russia-Ukraine war

While addressing the UNSC, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talked about the war crimes committed by the Russian forces. He said that the Russian troops killed entire families and attempted to burn their remains and some were even shot in the streets, while others were thrown into wells, killed in their homes, or crushed by tanks while driving their cars.

He called upon the UN to act immediately and its system must be reformed quickly. He continued by stating that in the Security Council, all regions must have an equal representation. Zelenskyy also said that the Russian military must be brought to justice.

Meanwhile, a number of other countries, including Sweden, Italy, Germany, Denmark and France, are expelling Russian diplomats amid the global faceoff over the Bucha genocide claim. Several other governments have probed investigation in the war crimes, while other nations are trying to impose strict sanctions on Russia.