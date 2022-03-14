External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar is set to make a statement in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the escalating Russia-Ukraine war on Tuesday, March 15. Dr. Jaishankar's address comes at a time when the situation in Ukraine continues to deteriorate in the wake of the Russian attack on Ukraine, which has killed thousands and damaged property worth thousands. Earlier on Wednesday, EAM Jaishankar held a conversation with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio and reiterated India's calls for an immediate cessation of violence. He had also stressed the need to return to dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate the ongoing war.

For the unversed, India has a neutral stand on the Russia-Ukraine conflict owing to its economic, security-wise, education-wise and political connection with the countries linked in the ongoing war, according to a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier last month, India abstained to vote during a UN Security Council resolution, which deplored Russia's aggression against Ukraine. Later, India also refrained from the UNSC vote to call for a General Assembly meeting on Ukraine. However, India has always rooted for peace and dialogue to resolve with deliberations the full-blown conflict that is "affecting every country across the world," PM Modi had said.

India supplies humanitarian aid to Kyiv

Meanwhile, given the deteriorating situation in Ukraine, New Delhi supplied humanitarian aid to Kyiv to support innocent lives struggling amid war. As many as 7 tranches of humanitarian supplies have reached Kyiv and its neighbouring nations, T.S Tirumurti, India's permanent representative to the UN said. On March 7, India also raised concern over Kyiv's worsening situation further calling for non-political actions on humanitarian corridors.

“Allow me to underscore that it is important that humanitarian action is always guided by the principles of humanitarian assistance, i.e., humanity, neutrality, impartiality, and independence. These should not be politicised," India’s Ambassador to the UN, TS Tirumurti said.

On March 7, PM Modi held discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin and urged him to hold direct talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the evolving situation in Ukraine. He also voiced concern for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

Despite abstaining from votes, India has been consistent in calling for an immediate end to all hostilities. Meanwhile, New Delhi also successfully evacuated nearly 22,000 Indians from the embattled ex-Soviet nation, including those from shelling zones like Kharkiv and Sumy.

