As the Russian aggression intensified against Ukraine, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has launched a €2 billion ($2.2 billion) resilience package to support residents, businesses, as well as nations affected by the conflict in Ukraine. The Bank also stated that as the condition in the war-torn nation permits, it will do everything to assist with the nation's rehabilitation.

According to EBRD, funding will be made accessible immediately to help the Ukrainian businesses, with delayed loans, liquidity support, and trade finance. Corporations will be assisted in relocating whenever feasible so that their operations may continue. Furthermore, the Bank's Resilience and Livelihoods Framework will assist nations immediately who are affected by the Ukrainian refugee influx.

EBRD President talks about the aid for Ukraine amid Russia-Ukraine war

EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso said, “The Bank will step up with renewed resolve and calm professionalism, delivering on its mandate and mission. The times ahead are highly uncertain, and the EBRD must remain flexible, streamlined and nimble, retaining our focus on delivery,” as per a statement by the EBRD.

Renaud-Basso went on to say that this package has the full support of their shareholders, and their team is currently working on the ground to put these plans into action. “We are facing an unparalleled crisis, but throughout our history, we have been a Bank that rises to the challenge. The people of Ukraine have our complete backing,” she added. The Bank's Board of Directors have approved this package on Wednesday, and it constitutes the first phase of support.

Our €2 billion resilience package in response to the war on Ukraine



Ukraine, its people and economy have our unwavering support.



Our €2 billion to support resilience & livelihoods in Ukraine & countries affected by the conflict.#SupportingUkrainehttps://t.co/kUjxLiiUdc pic.twitter.com/iHAxiVfeZj — The EBRD (@EBRD) March 9, 2022

In addition to this, the Resilience and Livelihoods Framework in Ukraine will be focused on four primary elements, such as deferred payments, debt relief, and restructuring; Finance for trade; emergency liquidity financing in collaboration with partners and emergency reform assistance, including quick legislative and regulatory initiatives to assist the Ukrainian authorities. Apart from these, the ‘Framework’ will also focus on the neighbouring countries that are taking in refugees with energy security, including emergency energy purchases to compensate for the loss of Russian and Belarussian supplies; displaced citizens' municipal facilities and livelihoods; finance for trade; Liquidity provision for small and medium-sized businesses.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development even intends to collaborate with international partners such as the European Union and the United States, as well as bilateral contributors and other global financial organisations.

Meanwhile, on the same day, the executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has agreed to an additional $1.4 billion in emergency finance for Ukraine, to support supplement urgent financing requirements and offset the economic effect of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Image: AP/ Shutterstock