Russia now holds the rotating chair of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), thus Western nations' attempts to demonise it have failed, according to Pawel Jablonski, deputy foreign minister of Poland, RT reported. Jablonski was asked to react to statements made by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, who opposed Moscow taking the UNSC's leadership position on April 1 and called it "a bad joke," while speaking to Telewizja Republika TV.

"This is not funny at all," says the Deputy Foreign Minister of Poland

“This is not funny at all, because unfortunately, it serves as proof that in international organizations, this mechanism of isolating Russia does not work as it should,” Jablonski said, stating once more that Warsaw seeks to deny Moscow leverage over other nations.

He went on to say that Russia's leadership of the UNSC is not good for anyone and that it ought to be "excluded or suspended" from the UN and UNSC. The veto power of Russia, one of the council's five permanent members, makes excluding it very impossible.

Jablonski acknowledged that despite the turmoil in Ukraine, Russia has many allies abroad, particularly in nations that were colonial possessions of the West. On Saturday, Russia took over the monthly rotating UNSC president, which has been passed around among its 15 members since 1946 in accordance with the English alphabetical sequence.

Ukraine condemned the development, while the US took a different tack, with White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre pleading with Russia "to conduct itself professionally.” The permanent membership of Russia in the Security Council is a situation that cannot be changed, she continued because there is "no feasible international legal pathway."

Russia's UNSC presidency, according to Dmitry Polyansky, the country's deputy permanent representative to the UN, has “put to shame” Moscow’s “enemies and spiteful critics.” Additionally, he promised that Russia would "act as an honest broker" inside the global alliance. "Unlike our former Western partners, we play fairly in the international arena and do not promote double standards," he added.