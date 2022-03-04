Eight students reach Jaipur from war-torn Ukraine

Jaipur, Mar 4 (PTI) Another group of eight students, who were stuck in war-torn Ukraine, reached Jaipur on Friday.

Industries minister Shakuntla Rawat and MLA Rafiq Khan received the students, who had reached the Mumbai airport from Bucharest and then arrived at Jaipur by a plane.

Rawat said the state government will bear the expenses of the students' travel to their home.

Of the eight students, two each belonged to Ajmer, Kota and Bhilwara, one each to Pali and Udaipur each. PTI SDA RDK RDK

