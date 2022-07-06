Ukrainians have continued to demonstrate their patriotism in a variety of creative, large and small ways, months after Russia invaded their country. An elderly man playing the Ukrainian national anthem while slowly moving around on his mobility scooter in a busy market was seen in a recent viral video that was reportedly shot in the Russian-occupied city of Kherson.

In the video, some people can be seen singing enthusiastically with the elderly man while others give him wary looks. The small crowd cheers and moves forward to greet the elderly man as the national anthem comes to an end. Olexander Scherba, a former Ukrainian diplomat, shared the undated video on Twitter and stated, "In the occupied #Kherson, a man decides to mark his birthday, July 3, by driving through the crowd to the tune of Ukraine’s national anthem. Watch how people react. #StandWithUkraine #ArmUkraineNow."

In the occupied #Kherson, a man decides to mark his birthday, July 3, by driving through the crowd to the tune of Ukraine’s national anthem. Watch how people react.#StandWithUkraine #ArmUkraineNow pic.twitter.com/1x9LIlktgc — olexander scherba🇺🇦 (@olex_scherba) July 3, 2022

Netizens say 'heroic', 'glory to Ukraine'

The tweet quickly gained over 204k views and went viral. A Twitter user commented on the video, saying, "And a woman in American flag tank top singing along." Someone else commented, "Heroic #Ukrainian Warrior! We love you #Kherson #Ukraine #UkraineWillWin back every inch that the Russian Terrorists are trying to steal. #ArmUkraineNow #UkraineWillWin #KhersonIsUkraine (sic)". A third user wrote, "Glory to Ukraine … Kherson is Ukraine… it will be liberated very very soon !!! Slava Ukraine. (sic)"

Russia-Ukraine War

Meanwhile, according to Ukrainian officials, at least seven people have died and 25 more have been injured in Ukraine as a result of Russian shelling in the last 24 hours, AP reported. The majority of civilian casualties occurred in the Donetsk province, where Russian forces intensified their offensive in recent days, according to the country's presidential office, where Russian forces targeted cities and villages in southeast Ukraine.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported one civilian fatality in each of the Donetsk cities of Sloviansk, Krasnohorivka, and Kurakhove, as well as two fatalities in the province's central city of Avdiivka. After seizing control of the final two towns in the neighbouring Luhansk region, Russian troops are now engaged in fierce combat and moving into the Donetsk region of Ukraine.