Elon Musk Calls For Boost In Oil Production To Replace Russian Output Amid Ukraine War

Noting the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war on global trade, Tesla founder Elon Musk on Friday called for an immediate increase in oil and gas production around the world because sustainable solutions cannot replace Russian output.

"Hate to say it, but we need to increase oil & gas output immediately," Musk wrote on Twitter, adding "Extraordinary times demand extraordinary measures."

Musk said that although increasing oil and gas production would affect Tesla negatively, sustainable energy solutions cannot make up instantaneously for Russian oil and gas exports.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2022

Earlier in the day, Bloomberg News reported that the Biden administration is considering a ban on imports of Russian crude oil to the United States. US Senator Joe Manchin even proposed a bill that would prohibit the import of Russian crude oil, petroleum, petroleum products, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and coal.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden, in his State of the Union Address on Wednesday, pledged to enable exports of energy from US reserves as the EU works to curb energy dependence on Russia, in particular by building LNG terminals and negotiating with alternative suppliers, including Norway.

On February 24, Russian forces launched a military offensive against Ukraine, in the contour of "demilitarizing and denazifying" the country. Russia's Defence Ministry, meanwhile, has reiterated that they are not launching any strikes on residential areas and are only targeting military infrastructure. However, visuals accessed by Republic Media Network's team on the ground speak in contrast to Moscow's stance. Following the attack, several sanctions have been imposed on Russia by the West.

(With inputs from ANI/Sputnik)