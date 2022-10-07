Last Updated:

Elon Musk Goes Toe-to-toe With Chinese Stooge; A Battle For The Ages Lost In Translation

The billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk seems to garner much negative attention for his Twitter poll on how to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Billionaire and the CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, has been embroiled in a Twitter spat over the ongoing war in Ukraine. The brawl between the billionaire and Beijing’s top propagandist and Chinese media stooge, Hu Xijin, started after Musk posted a poll on his Twitter handle on ways to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Tweeting further, Musk iterated that “peace” was highly likely to be the outcome of the conflict. However, the billionaire did question how many would die before then. Furthermore, Musk also agreed that a “possible, albeit unlikely, outcome from this conflict is nuclear war.”

Hu, the former editor-in-chief of a prominent Chinese media outlet, called Musk out through a tweet on Wednesday. Described as China's "troll king" by The Guardian, Hu responded to Musk’s tweet by writing, “Elon Musk has released his personality too much, and he believes too much in the US and West's 'freedom of speech.' He will be taught a lesson.”  

Following Hu’s scathing take on his tweet, Musk fired back on Thursday with a phrase in Chinese that translates to: "A man with his whole hands in his pockets is overly confident.”  

Although it remains unclear what exactly the billionaire want to express through that tweet, users on the Chinese platform Weibo which is similar to Twitter, speculated that Musk meant to say that Hu was idle and powerless.  

Meanwhile, Hu responded to Musk by tweeting, “Man with hands in Twitter feels confident.”  

Ukraine’s President also took a dig at Musk  

This is not the first time Elon Musk has invited negative attention over his comments on the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy also took a swipe at Musk by creating his own poll on Twitter. Zelenskyy asked through his poll, “Which Elon Musk do you like more?” He gave two options in the poll. First as “One who supports Ukraine” and second as “One who supports Russia”.  

Previously, Musk had also gotten into an argument on Twitter with South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham. The billionaire had endorsed Moscow’s step to annex Ukrainian regions and argued some parts of the war-embattled nation had a majority and wanted to join the Russian flank.   

Graham had hit back with, “With all due respect to Elon Musk-and I do respect him-I would suggest he needs to understand the facts of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.”

Not only individual personalities, but Musk also spat with the Ukrainian media outlet Kyiv Post which replied to Musk’s tweet with, “Look, @elonmusk, like we said before we are grateful to you for the Starlinks. We naturally disagree with your peace plan and make no secret of it — but we do invite you to give us an interview and explain why your stance is like that. We are keen to know. DM?”  

Musk fired back on Twitter the same day, “I'm a big fan of Ukraine, but not of WW3”  

Meanwhile, Musk further iterated on Twitter that war is the ultimate supreme court. 

