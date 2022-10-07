Elon Musk Goes Toe-to-toe With Chinese Stooge; A Battle For The Ages Lost In Translation

Billionaire and the CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, has been embroiled in a Twitter spat over the ongoing war in Ukraine. The brawl between the billionaire and Beijing’s top propagandist and Chinese media stooge, Hu Xijin, started after Musk posted a poll on his Twitter handle on ways to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Ukraine-Russia Peace:



- Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people.



- Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake).



- Water supply to Crimea assured.



- Ukraine remains neutral. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

Tweeting further, Musk iterated that “peace” was highly likely to be the outcome of the conflict. However, the billionaire did question how many would die before then. Furthermore, Musk also agreed that a “possible, albeit unlikely, outcome from this conflict is nuclear war.”

Elon Musk has released his personality too much, and he believes too much in the US and West’s “freedom of speech.” He will be taught a lesson. pic.twitter.com/nv4VU7rFIv — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) October 4, 2022

Hu, the former editor-in-chief of a prominent Chinese media outlet, called Musk out through a tweet on Wednesday. Described as China's "troll king" by The Guardian, Hu responded to Musk’s tweet by writing, “Elon Musk has released his personality too much, and he believes too much in the US and West's 'freedom of speech.' He will be taught a lesson.”

Following Hu’s scathing take on his tweet, Musk fired back on Thursday with a phrase in Chinese that translates to: "A man with his whole hands in his pockets is overly confident.”

Although it remains unclear what exactly the billionaire want to express through that tweet, users on the Chinese platform Weibo which is similar to Twitter, speculated that Musk meant to say that Hu was idle and powerless.

Meanwhile, Hu responded to Musk by tweeting, “Man with hands in Twitter feels confident.”

Ukraine’s President also took a dig at Musk

Which @elonmusk do you like more? — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 3, 2022

This is not the first time Elon Musk has invited negative attention over his comments on the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy also took a swipe at Musk by creating his own poll on Twitter. Zelenskyy asked through his poll, “Which Elon Musk do you like more?” He gave two options in the poll. First as “One who supports Ukraine” and second as “One who supports Russia”.

Previously, Musk had also gotten into an argument on Twitter with South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham. The billionaire had endorsed Moscow’s step to annex Ukrainian regions and argued some parts of the war-embattled nation had a majority and wanted to join the Russian flank.

Graham had hit back with, “With all due respect to Elon Musk-and I do respect him-I would suggest he needs to understand the facts of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.”

The @elonmusk situation is clearly getting out of hand, and it seems like pride and vanity play a behemoth role in his attempt to pose as an expert on #Ukraine.



Just stop, Elon. It's ok to admit that you overdid smth. Just stop. — KyivPost (@KyivPost) October 6, 2022

Not only individual personalities, but Musk also spat with the Ukrainian media outlet Kyiv Post which replied to Musk’s tweet with, “Look, @elonmusk, like we said before we are grateful to you for the Starlinks. We naturally disagree with your peace plan and make no secret of it — but we do invite you to give us an interview and explain why your stance is like that. We are keen to know. DM?”

I’m a big fan of Ukraine, but not of WW3 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 6, 2022

Musk fired back on Twitter the same day, “I'm a big fan of Ukraine, but not of WW3”

Meanwhile, Musk further iterated on Twitter that war is the ultimate supreme court.