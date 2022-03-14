Elon Musk Openly Challenges Vladimir Putin To 'single Combat'; 'Stakes Are Ukraine'

With Russia unrelenting in its pursuit to invade Kyiv, tech mogul Elon Musk on Monday publically challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to a 'single combat' for Ukraine. Taking to Twitter, the SpaceX CEO wrote, "I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat," mentioning the President's name in the Russian alphabet. "Stakes are Ukraine," he added, writing the country's name in Ukrainian.

In a follow-up tweet, Musk shared the entire tweet in Russian, tagging Kremlin’s official Twitter handle with a message, "Do you agree to this fight?" He also responded to a netizen's query asking whether he will be surprised if Putin accepted the challenge. Responding to the message, Elon Musk stated that he would be 'honoured'.

I hereby challenge

Владимир Путин

to single combat



Stakes are Україна — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

In the past, Musk has often mocked Russian officials on social media and most recently hit back at Russian space chief Dmitry Rogozin over his remarks that Americans should use “broomsticks” after Russia halted rocket sales to the US Rogozin. He has also openly provided Starlink space internet equipment to Ukraine amidst the war. This decision was taken in response to a request from the nation's vice prime minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, who expressed concern that Ukrainians might end up losing internet connectivity if Russia's strikes on communication infrastructure continue. Although, Musk has warned that the company's Starlink service could be a potential target in Ukraine, given that it is the only non-Russian communication system in the war-struck country.

Important warning: Starlink is the only non-Russian communications system still working in some parts of Ukraine, so probability of being targeted is high. Please use with caution. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2022

Round 4 of talks underway, Zelenskyy seeks direct meeting with Putin

In the latest development concerning the ongoing war, the 4th round of peace talks has commenced between Russia and Ukraine virtually. The latest negotiations are being held on peace, ceasefire, immediate withdrawal of troops and security guarantees. Notably, Zelenskyy has proposed a direct meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of the negotiation talks.

Meanwhile, as the Russia-Ukraine war enters the 19th day, Israel has announced that it will mediate the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. Taking to his Facebook, Head of the Presidential Administration Andriy Yermak stated that Israel had taken on the 'complex but noble' mission of working as an intermediary between Russia and Ukraine.