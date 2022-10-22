Elon Musk Praises Ex-Russian President For Liz Truss Troll, Ukraine Has Prompt Response

Amid the ongoing war between Moscow and Kyiv, Ukraine has responded to former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev's tweet regarding "victory day" in Moscow. The official Twitter handle of the Ukrainian government shared a meme which showed Ukraine holding Medvedev as he prepared for "victory day in Moscow". It all started after Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev invited Tesla CEO Elon Musk to "Victory Day" in Moscow.

After UK Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation on October 20, Dmitry Medvedev tweeted, "Bye, bye @trussliz, congrats to Lettuce."

Elon Musk appeared to have praised Medvedev's humour as the former Russian President referenced an online joke by the British outlet Daily Star as it started a live stream of the lettuce and picture of Truss to see "which wet lettuce will last longer".

Praising Medvedev's comment, Musk tweeted, "Pretty good troll tbh." He further asked Medvedev, "how's it going in Bakhmut" as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues for more than 230 days. In response, Dmitry Medvedev invited Musk to victory day in Moscow. He tweeted, "See you in Moscow on the Victory Day!." After Medvedev's tweet, Ukraine responded to his invitation to Elon Musk by sharing a meme.

Musk proposes peace plan for Russia and Ukraine

Medvedev's tweet comes a few days after Musk conducted a poll over his peace plan for Russia and Ukraine. According to Musk's plan, elections should be reconducted in the annexed regions under the supervision of the United Nations and Russia should leave if the people want to be with Ukraine.

He further wanted Crimea to be formally recognised as a part of Russia and to ensure the water supply to Crimea. In addition, Musk suggested Ukraine to remain neutral. At the time of writing, 59.1% of users did not agree with Musk's plan while 40.9% supported his proposal.

Ukraine-Russia Peace:



- Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people.



- Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake).



- Water supply to Crimea assured.



- Ukraine remains neutral. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

Netizens say 'Can’t believe this site is free'

The Ukrainian government's response from its official Twitter handle to Medvedev's tweet has caught the attention of netizens. Netizens took to the microblogging site to share their views regarding Ukraine's response. One user wrote, "Can’t believe this site is free." Another netizen tweeted, "This has to be a simulation." A third user commented, "This hit the fold perfectly as I scrolled. Then I saw the bottom half as I scrolled more. Slava Ukraini!"

This has to be a simulation — hodlcrypto64 (@hodlcrypto64) October 21, 2022

Can’t believe this site is free — Ryan (@ryanpeckdd) October 21, 2022

This hit the fold perfectly as I scrolled. Then I saw the bottom half as I scrolled more. Slava Ukraini! — Jeff Johnson (@jjxtra) October 21, 2022

Image: AP