Elon Musk Refutes Claim Of Speaking With President Putin, Faces Backlash Over Twitter Poll

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has recently refuted claims that he communicated with Russian President Vladimir Putin before making a peace proposal on Twitter to cease the ongoing brutal war in Ukraine. Musk has rejected Eurasia Group founder and political scientist Ian Bremmer’s assertions that he spoke with Putin. Taking to Twitter, Musk wrote, “I have spoken to Putin only once and that was about 18 months ago. The subject matter was space.” However, Musk’s remark came after investor Sven Henrich questioned him if the Vice report, which claimed “Elon Musk Spoke to Putin Before Tweeting Ukraine Peace Plan”, was true.

No, it is not. I have spoken to Putin only once and that was about 18 months ago. The subject matter was space. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2022

Furthermore, the founder of the Eurasia Group political risk consultancy asserted that Musk himself was his source. Following Musk's denial on Twitter, Ian Bremmer responded with a tweet that said, "Elon Musk told me he had spoken with Putin and the Kremlin directly about Ukraine."

elon musk told me he had spoken with putin and the kremlin directly about ukraine. he also told me what the kremlin’s red lines were. — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) October 11, 2022

According to The Guardian report, Bremmer wrote in a newsletter for Eurasia Group subscribers that Musk informed him that President Putin was "prepared to negotiate," but only if annexed Crimea stayed under Russian control and war-torn Ukraine agreed to maintain some kind of permanent neutrality, and Ukraine acknowledged Russia's annexation of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia.

Additionally, the newsletter, which was first reported by Vice News, revealed that Bremmer said the Tesla CEO claimed that Putin had assured him that those military objectives would be met "no matter what," including the probable use of a nuclear bomb if Ukraine retook Crimea, which Russia occupied in 2014. Musk reportedly informed Bremmer that "everything needed to be done to avoid that outcome”.

Musk received criticism following a Twitter poll

Meanwhile, last week, Musk received criticism from Ukrainian authorities, including the country's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, for his tweets offering advice on how to achieve "peace" in the midst of the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv. Musk carried out a Twitter poll to stop Russian operations in Ukraine using his official Twitter account. The CEO of Tesla proposed a number of solutions to the issue, asking his followers to give 'yes' or 'no' answers to his ideas.

By stating in a tweet that "Crimea formally part of Russia" and that the sham referendums in four other seized Ukrainian regions should be rerun under UN supervision, with Russia departing only if they lost the vote, Musk incited fury throughout the world on October 3. He proposed that Ukraine would promise long-term neutrality and ensure Crimea's access to water.

Ukraine-Russia Peace:



- Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people.



- Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake).



- Water supply to Crimea assured.



- Ukraine remains neutral. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

Let’s try this then: the will of the people who live in the Donbas & Crimea should decide whether they’re part of Russia or Ukraine — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

Following the Twitter poll, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian President, ran a mock survey asking readers which Elon Musk they preferred- the one who backed Ukraine or the one who supported Russia, The Guardian reported.

(Image: AP)