World’s richest person Elon Musk has received a request by the Ukrainian military to help evacuate stranded Ukrainians from Azovstal Steel Factory-the last remaining pocket of resistance by Zelenskyy’s forces. Taking to Twitter, acting commander of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade Major Serhiy Volyna, urged Musk to rescue the troops from the besieged factory and help them relocate to another country. “If not you, then who? Give me a hint....," the commander, who is also trapped inside the plant, questioned in his post. His request came as Moscow continued to bombard a Soviet-era factory in Mariupol.

"Our planets are next to each other, as I live where it is nearly impossible to survive. Help us get out of Azovstal to a mediating country. If not you, then who? Give me a hint," Volyna said in a tweet.

Help us get out of Azovstal to a mediating country. If not you, then who? Give me a hint. — Сергій Волина (@Serjvlk) May 11, 2022

Volyna said that he specially created a Twitter account to address Musk. In his post, Volyna asked, "Every person on planet Earth, help make Elon see my appeal." Notably, the Tesla chief is quite active on the microblogging website, particularly after he bought a 100 per cent stake in the company.

Meanwhile, wives of the soldiers trapped inside have demanded that the rescue of troops should be given equal priority as those of civilians. As Russians continued bombarding the plant, Azovstal battalion soldiers demanded an extraction. Late in April, the Guardian reported that troops feared they would be killed if captured by Russian forces, but refused to surrender. Speaking to the media from inside the entrapped factory, Lieut Illya Samoilenko from Azovstal Batallion vowed to fight on, saying that surrender would be a “gift” to the enemy.

Nearly 600 rescued

Kyiv has confirmed that as many as 600 people have been evacuated so far from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. While at least 1,000 civilians were reportedly trapped inside the Soviet-era steel factory, it was confirmed that all women, children, and elderly have been successfully rescued, Guardian reported. Meanwhile, a total of 2,000 troops, many of them reportedly injured, still remain trapped in the factory.

(Image: AP)