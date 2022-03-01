Amid the Russia-Ukraine war crisis, satellite receivers from Elon Musk's Starlink reached the war-hit country facilitating a boost to internet services. Sharing the image of the truckload, Ukraine's vice-Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov thanked the SpaceX CEO and Musk welcomed him in return. Starlink terminals receive internet from SpaceX’s 2,000 satellites, permitting users to get online even if their service has been disconnected.

Ukraine receives satellite receivers from Elon Musk's Starlink:

Earlier, on February 27, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk had said that his company's Starlink satellite broadband service has been activated in Ukraine amid a crisis following Russia's invasion. Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov had pleaded with Musk to provide satellite-based communications to help resist the invasion. Responding to Fedorov, Musk tweeted, "Starlink service is now active in Ukraine," adding that "more terminals are en route."

Ukraine President Zelenskyy signs application for membership in European Union

Amid tensions caused by Russia, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed an application for the membership of Ukraine in the European Union on Monday. The development came after a request was made to allow Ukraine to gain membership under a special procedure, and in a video speech shared on social media, outlined that the goal of the country presently under Russian invasion is to be with Europeans and on a levelled ground. " I'm sure that's fair. I am sure we deserve it," he added in the video speech.

Tech giants requested to censor Putin's mouthpieces

Baltic countries have approached the big techs companies against Russia. The development comes as Lithuania initiated a joint letter with Estonia, Latvia, Poland to the global tech giants. In the joint letter, the Prime Ministers of the four countries called for united and pro-active actions of tech companies to restrict the spread of Russian disinformation about Putin's invasion of Ukraine. The letter, dated February 27, was addressed to Twitter Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.