Emmanuel Macron Extends Support To Ukraine After Deadly Attack On Kramatorsk Station

French President Emmanuel Macron came in support of Ukraine after a missile attack at Kramatorsk railway station in Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) region wreaked havoc and killed dozens of people. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russian troops of attacking the railway station with a Point-U missile, and the incident has also garnered widespread condemnation. Macron denounced the deadly incident wherein families who were about to be evacuated experienced horror at Kramatorsk railway station. "We think of the victims of Kramatorsk, Boutcha, Mariupol, Kharkiv and other places in Ukraine. We will support the investigations so that justice is done," Macron wrote on Twitter.

The French President also stated that Europe will continue to support Ukraine humanitarianly, militarily and financially. Meanwhile, United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and European Council President Charles Michel also condemned the incident. Truss stressed that targeting civilians is a war crime and vowed to hold Russia and Putin accountable. Ukraine's President Zelenskyy claimed that Russian invaders attacked the Kramatorsk railway station where thousands of peaceful Ukrainians were waiting to be evacuated. According to reports, as many as 39 people have lost their lives and around 100 others were injured in the attack.

EC President terms Kramatorsk attack as 'despicable'

European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, termed the attack as "despicable." She also offered her condolences to

President Zelenskyy over the casualties inflicted after the attack. "The missile attack this morning on a train station used for evacuations of civilians in Ukraine is despicable. I am appalled by the loss of life and I will offer personally my condolences to President @ZelenskyyUa. My thoughts are with the families of the victims," Leyen wrote on Twitter.

Zelenskyy makes an offer for direct talks with Putin

It is significant to mention here that the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate and reached its 44th day on Friday. Meanwhile, in a Global Mega Exclusive, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief, Arnab Goswami, interviewed Ukraine's President Zelenskyy on April 7. In the interview, Zelenskyy made a dramatic offer for direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying "it is up to him." Zelenskyy also reiterated his willingness toward open, direct and immediate dialogue with Russia’s President.

Image: AP