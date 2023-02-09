Emmanuel Macron Presents Zelenskyy With Legion Of Honour, The Highest Decoration In France

After visiting the UK, Ukraine's President Zelenskyy returned to the continental Europe to meet with France's President Emmanuel Macron. He arrived in France on Wednesday evening. He was welcomed by French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu at the airport. After a photo op, he headed to the Elysee Palace, which is the official home of France's president. At the Elysee, he met with French President Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Schloz arrived in Paris on Wednesday as well.

According to a report from Kyiv Independent, French President Emmanuel Macron awarded Zelenskyy with the Legion of Honor, which is France's highest honour. "Honor to Ukraine and its people. Honor to you, dear Volodymyr, for your courage and devotion," Macron worte on Twitter. So, what is the story behind the Legion of Honour?

A look at the story behind the Legion of Honour

The Legion of Honour is a French order of distinction established by Napoleon Bonaparte in May 1802. It was created as a means of rewarding exceptional military and civilian achievements. The order was initially designed to celebrate Napoleon's victories and to reward those who had served in the military. Over time, however, the scope of the Legion of Honour expanded to include recognition for contributions in areas such as science, art, industry, and education. The Legion of Honour has since become an integral part of French national identity and symbolizes the nation's recognition of exceptional achievements.

Zelenskyy speaks about Macron's desire to hold talks with Russia

In France, Zelenskyy spoke with Le Figaro, as per Kyiv Independent. In the interview, he talked about Macron's desire to hold talks with Russia. "I think he [President Macron] has changed, this time he has really changed. After all, it was he who opened the door for tanks to be supplied [to Ukraine]. He also supported Ukraine’s application to join the EU. I think that was a real signal". "The West will have to reconsider its politics towards Russia even if a new leader comes to power in Moscow. You have to change your attitude," he added. The French President had travelled to Russia to meet with Vladimir Putin, before the invasion, the notorious long table meeting. He was criticised by many people in the West for meeting with Putin and giving diplomacy a chance.