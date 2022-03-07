French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday, March 6, held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and raised concerns about the safety of nuclear plants in Ukraine. This comes after Russian shelling sparked a fire at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

In a tweet, Macron wrote, "I spoke with President Putin and then with President Zelensky. We are striving to preserve the integrity of Ukraine's civilian nuclear plants, in addition to other priority demands we presented to Russia: a ceasefire and the protection of civilians".

As informed by a French official, Macron stressed the need to ensure the International Atomic Energy Agency's safety standards are considered at Chernobyl and in other nuclear plants. He mentioned to Putin that these facilities must not be targeted by Russian forces or caught in the conflict against Ukraine.

Macron spoke to Zelenskyy and updated him on his earlier call with Putin. The Elysee Palace statement said, "The President of the Republic talked to President ZELENSKY about his call today with President PUTIN, during which the latter gave his agreement for joint effort to be undertaken on the basis of the recommendations of the International Agency for Atomic Energy in order to ensure the safety and security of nuclear power plants in Ukraine".

Russia attacked Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant

As the Russian military operations continue in Ukraine, Russian troops on Friday occupied Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant, with managers working at "gunpoint" after a fire caused by their attack was extinguished. The fire was reported to erupt at the Zaporizhzhia power plant’s training facility. Fortunately, there was no radion leak and none of the plant’s six reactors were affected. But the attack alarmed a raise of a global environmental disaster.

Following the attack on the nuclear plant, countries around the world condemned the incident, and further the United States embassy in Ukraine termed the attack on nuclear power plant as war crime.

On February 24, Russia launched attacks on Ukraine that quickly spread across the country as Russian forces attacked from three sides by land, sea, and air. The war was declared after Russia decided to recognise two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered its army to launch a “peacekeeping operation” in the area.

