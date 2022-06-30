Speaking on the final day of the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that Russia bears sole responsibility for this war and the serious consequences it has for the entire world, particularly in terms of energy and food security. He stated, "Russia alone bears the responsibility for this war, and for the serious consequences it imposes on the entire world, in particular for energy and food security."

Si le continent européen n’est plus en paix, l’Alliance atlantique, pour autant, n’est pas en guerre. La Russie porte seule la responsabilité de cette guerre, et des conséquences graves qu’elle impose au monde entier, pour la sécurité énergétique et alimentaire notamment. pic.twitter.com/hVT1Klbqpu — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 30, 2022

He went on to say that Russia must not win as it would directly threaten the security of Western nations. "Russia must not win because our own security would then be directly threatened. The cost of war, the Ukrainians know it, live it in their flesh. Supporting Ukraine is a necessity for ourselves," the French president tweeted on June 30.

La Russie ne doit pas l’emporter parce que c’est notre propre sécurité qui s’en trouverait alors directement menacée. Le coût de la guerre, les Ukrainiens le connaissent, le vivent dans leur chair. Soutenir l’Ukraine est une nécessité pour nous-mêmes. pic.twitter.com/fTN1jsz9h4 — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 30, 2022

Macron stated that the European continent is no longer at peace, and has not been since February 24, 2022, when Russia chose war. He further added that the NATO members pledged unending military and humanitarian support for Ukraine. He emphasised, "At NATO, we have unanimously decided, as we also did a few days ago at the European Council and then at the G7, to strengthen our economic, humanitarian and military support for Ukraine. The allies are up to their responsibilities."

À l'OTAN, nous avons décidé unanimement, comme nous l’avons fait également il y a quelques jours au Conseil européen puis au G7, de renforcer notre soutien économique, humanitaire et militaire à l’Ukraine. Les alliés sont au rendez-vous de leurs responsabilités. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 30, 2022

NATO Summit concluded with decisions to transform and strengthen the bloc

On 30 June 2022, the NATO Summit in Madrid concluded with decisions to transform and strengthen the 30-member alliance. According to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the decisions made in Madrid will ensure that the alliance maintains peace, prevents conflict, and protects people and values. NATO brings Europe and North America together, Stoltenberg asserted.

The leaders of the bloc decided to change NATO's deterrence and defence strategy fundamentally, bolstering forward defences, improving battlegroups in the alliance's eastern region, and increasing the number of high readiness forces to well over 300,000. Additionally, leaders decided to increase common funding and make more investments in NATO.

Further, Finland and Sweden, two of NATO's closest allies, were extended invitations to join the alliance during the Madrid summit, greatly enhancing the security of the Euro-Atlantic region. The allied members also decided to strengthen the Comprehensive Assistance Package in order to provide Ukraine with long-term assistance.

Image: AP