'Endure, Survive & Prevail': Zelenskyy To Citizens On Ukraine's Day Of Dignity & Freedom

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy marked the country’s annual Day of Dignity and Freedom on Monday. In a lengthy video address, the president reminisced about how much Ukraine has changed since his greeting of the holiday from last year. However, according to Zelenskyy, two things have remained constant -- the dignity and spirit of freedom, which is possessed by every Ukrainian.

"Everyone saw what kind of people we have. Ready to give the last. Ready to stand till the end. They did not lose their dignity, courage, and belief in themselves. And they united so as not to lose freedom. Not lose their independence. Not lose Ukraine," the Ukrainian President said, according to a transcript on the official website of the President of Ukraine.

He also lauded the country’s forces, and those belonging to various fields who have joined Ukrainian Army since the war began earlier this year. “Everyone saw what defenders we have. How to hold out against one of the greatest armies in the world and become one of the best armies in the world,” he said, adding that in the last nine months of the war, “hardened fighters are joined by musicians, actors, Olympic champions, IT specialists, scientists, businessmen. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians who did not get on the plane, but stood in line at the military commissariat."

Zelenskyy lauds Ukrainians for exuding valor in times of war

Zelenskyy also noted the various instances when civilians have stood up to enemy forces of Russia. “Everyone saw what our civilians are capable of. Everyone saw what kind of citizens we have! How can you become a living wall on the path of the occupier's military columns, stop and turn around enemy tanks and armored personnel carriers with bare hands. Go to rallies under the occupation despite the gunshots and stun grenades. Preserve the Ukrainian flag and wait to finally meet the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Flood your village to prevent the orcs from entering Kyiv,” he went on to say.

The president acknowledged the current plight of Ukrainians who have been “left without money, gasoline, hot water or electricity.” Concluding the address, Zelenskyy vowed that Russian forces will “never succeed” in its war tactics. "Yes, we have paid and continue to pay a very high price for freedom. And we will never forget all those who sacrificed their lives for Ukraine. And we will never forgive everyone who took their lives and wanted to take away our freedom. But the main thing is that no one has succeeded and will never succeed (in it),” he said, before signing off with "Endure. Survive. Prevail! Glory to Ukraine.”