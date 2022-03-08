Energy Giant Shell Joins Horde Of Companies Withdrawing From Russia Over Its Ukraine War

UK-based energy giant Shell Plc has announced its intent to withdraw from businesses involving Russian hydrocarbons. In a phased manner, the company will pull out from businesses related to crude oil, petroleum products, gas and liquified natural gas (LNG) following the new Government guidance. As an immediate first step, Shell will halt all spot purchases in the crude oil space.



Shell's CEO Ben van Beurden explained his decision with a statement, “Our actions to date have been guided by continuous discussions with governments about the need to disentangle society from Russian energy flows, while maintaining energy supplies. Threats today to stop pipeline flows to Europe further illustrate the difficult choices and potential consequences we face as we try to do this".



Following the decision, Shell will gradually reduce Russian volumes from its supply chain. The company will shut its service stations, aviation fuels and lubricants operations in Russia. This will have to be done in the safest way possible, but the process will start immediately, the company said.



This announcement follows Shell's earlier statement on February 28 to end its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and pull out from its equity partnerships with Russia's Gazprom and related entities.



Shell faced a lot of flak on its decision to buy crude oil from Russia even as other energy giants boycotted Russian supplies. Ben van Beurden had to apologise for this move, “We are acutely aware that our decision last week to purchase a cargo of Russian crude oil to be refined into products like petrol and diesel – despite being made with security of supplies at the forefront of our thinking – was not the right one and we are sorry. As we have already said, we will commit profits from the limited, remaining amounts of Russian oil we will process to a dedicated fund. We will work with aid partners and humanitarian agencies over the coming days and weeks to determine where the monies from this fund are best placed to alleviate the terrible consequences that this war is having on the people of Ukraine,”



Russia's military action in Ukraine has resulted in foreign companies withdrawing from the country. Some of the major corporations that have announced decisions to withdraw operations from Russia include Toyota Motor Corp, BP Plc, Equinor ASA, Ford Motors, General Motors Volkswagen AG, Netflix Inc, Sony Corp, TikTok, Visa, among a host of others.