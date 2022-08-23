Erdogan Aims To Bring Putin-Zelenskyy Together In 'not-too-distant Future' For Resolution

Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that they aim to arrange a meeting between Russian and Ukraine counterparts Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy respectively in Turkey. The Turkish President made the remarks after the Presidential cabinet meeting at the Presidential complex. The statement of Erdogan comes amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine which has crossed 180 days.

"Our aim is to bring together Mr Putin and Mr Zelenskyy in our country, hopefully in the not-too-distant future, to open the way to set the seal on this crisis," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

President @RTErdogan:



"(Russia-Ukraine War) Our aim is to bring together Mr Putin and Mr Zelenskiy in our country, hopefully in the not-too-distant future, to open the way to set the seal on this crisis." — Republic of Türkiye Directorate of Communications (@Communications) August 22, 2022

Erdogan's remarks come just days after he paid his first visit to Ukraine after Russia began its offensive in Ukraine on February 24. He held the meeting with Zelenskyy and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. During his visit, Erdogan reiterated his willingness to act as a "facilitator or mediator" between Russia and Ukraine.

Speaking after the trilateral meeting, Erdogan stressed that the war between Russia and Ukraine will "ultimately end at the negotiating table," according to the statement issued by the Republic of Turkiye Directorate of Communications. He further added, "What matters is to find the shortest and fairest way to the negotiating table. I believe that it is possible to revive the negotiations based on the parameters shaped in Istanbul in March."

"We are ready to provide all kinds of support and act as a facilitator or mediator toward the goal of reviving the negotiations over the parameters that took form in Istanbul," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

President @RTErdogan spoke at a joint press conference with President Zelensky of Ukraine and UN Secretary-General Guterres👇 pic.twitter.com/VqwMege7FB — Republic of Türkiye Directorate of Communications (@Communications) August 18, 2022

Turkey willing to step in to end conflict near Zaporizhzhia NPP: Erdogan

Furthermore, Erdogan stated that they discussed the exchange of prisoners of war with Ukraine. Speaking to reporters on his return flight from Ukraine, Erdogan said that he assured Zelenskyy about Turkey's support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine. Erdogan stated that Zelenskyy has requested that Russia must remove all planted mines and other military equipment from Zaporizhzhia. Erdogan stated that he will raise the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He further said that Turkey is willing to step in to put an end to the conflict near Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

'We do not want a new Chernobyl. When asked whether Turkiye would step in to ensure security and put an end to conflicts near the nuclear power plant, as it did with the grain corridor, he replied that the Zaporizhzhia issue is unlike any other issue," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters.