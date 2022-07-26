Amid the ongoing raging war between Moscow and Kyiv, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed concern over the recent shelling of Ukraine's Odessa port by the Russian armed forces. According to reports, Russia attacked the Black Sea port of Odessa with cruise missiles on July 23, a day after both warring sides signed the historic grain agreement in Istanbul. "We see how delicate the process still is in connection with the attack on the port of Odessa. We did not want this to happen, but it happened. We expect everyone to fulfil their part of the agreement. Its failure will turn against us all," Erdogan told Turkish state broadcaster TRT.

The Turkish President also urged Russia and Ukraine to follow through on their commitments and adhere to their agreements regarding the export of Ukrainian grains. Furthermore, Erdogan stated that Istanbul has upped its diplomatic efforts to prevent any repercussions from the attack in Odessa. "The failure of this kind would be detrimental to us all. We are determined to implement this agreement with all of its components and our efforts in this regard continue," he added.

President @RTErdogan:



"(Odessa Port attack) What we want is the avoidance of any actions that go against the spirit of the agreement that was reached. Any failure on this matter would be disadvantageous to us all." — Republic of Türkiye Directorate of Communications (@Communications) July 25, 2022

Russia claims airstrike targeted only military installations

Condemning the Russian attack, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry stated that it was a "spit in the face" to Turkey and the United Nations, who mediated the grain agreement. “It took less than 24 hours for Russia to launch a missile attack on Odessa’s port, breaking its promises and undermining its commitments before the UN and Turkey under the Istanbul agreement,” stated Oleg Nikolenko, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, the Associated Press (AP) reported. Meanwhile, Russia claimed that the airstrike targeted only the military installations, not grain shipments on Odessa port.

Russia-Ukraine grain agreement

It is pertinent to mention here that Ukraine and Russia signed separate grain export deals with the United Nations and Turkey, paving the way for the shipment of millions of tonnes of urgently required Ukrainian grain. The deal is expected to enable Ukraine to resume shipping grain from the Black Sea to international markets. In addition, Russia would also begin exporting grain and fertilizers, ending a dispute that had jeopardised global food security.

Image: AP