On March 29, Turkish President Tayyip Recep Erdogan addressed the media ahead of the sixth round of Russian-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul. The Turkish President, hoping for positive outcomes from the two countries' peace talks, stated that a ceasefire is urgently needed. He also expressed his best wishes to the negotiating delegation and stated that the world is waiting for the "Happy news".

The Turkish President went on to say that continuing the war will help no one, and that restoring peace will benefit both countries as well as everyone else. He went on to say that the delegations share historical responsibility for the decisions that are taken today.

Peace talks to start at 1 p.m. IST

Delegations from Ukraine and Russia gathered in Istanbul, Turkey, on Tuesday to begin a fresh round of peace negotiations aimed at ending the current conflict. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will host the in-person talks, which will begin at 10.30 a.m. (local time, around 1 p.m. IST) at the Dolmabahce Presidential Working Office in Istabul's Besiktas district, according to Xinhua news agency.

Russia and Ukraine have held three rounds of face-to-face negotiations in Belarus so far, with the fourth session taking place by video conference. Russia is demanding, among other things, that Ukraine forsake any plans to join NATO, a topic on which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he is willing to compromise. The destiny of separatist-held regions in Ukraine's east, as well as the status of Crimea, which Russia formally seized in 2014, are anticipated to be considered.

Meanwhile, Turkey has stepped up its diplomatic efforts on the international stage, underlining its position of being willing to serve as a mediator for the region's long-term stability. On March 28, Erdogan reiterated that Turkey would continue to assist in whatever way feasible throughout the process. He went on to say that Turkey has been making considerable efforts to resolve the problem via accord and diplomacy.

Image: AP