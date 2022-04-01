Erdogan Says Turkey 'ready In Principle' To Take On Role As Ukraine's Security Guarantor

As Turkey continues to be the mediator between Russia and Ukraine amid war, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stated that Turkey is optimistic about the idea of giving a security guarantee to Ukraine. However, he also stated that it wants a detailed examination first. The President said that Turkey is prepared to join the guarantor countries and that they think such an initiative is a good idea, but more research is needed.

Erdogan expressed doubt about Ukraine's chances of joining the EU. He also stated that the Russian Federation's President views the topic of Ukraine's EU membership favourably. He claimed that during his conversation with Vladimir Putin, he will try to hear it directly from the Russian President, which will allow him to make a more accurate interpretation. His scepticism on the chances of Ukraine joining the European Union comes as Turkey's application to join the European Union has been pending in Brussels since 1963.

Russian-Ukrainian peace talks was held in Istanbul on March 29

On March 29, another round of Russian-Ukrainian talks was held in Istanbul. Following the discussions, Russian lead negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said they were productive, and Moscow announced that it would reduce its military presence in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and Chernihiv districts. However, Medinsky warned that a progressive military de-escalation in Kyiv and Chernihiv regions does not imply a ceasefire and that the Russian General Staff will shortly explain what the two-front conflict's slowing or de-escalation implies.

Medinsky also stated that Kyiv proved its willingness to choose neutral status under a system of security assurances from Germany, Canada, Poland, Israel, and Turkey, as well as the UN Security Council's five permanent members, including Russia. Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the president of Ukraine stated that Ukraine wants China, Russia, the United States, France, Turkey, Germany, Canada, and Israel to be the guarantor countries.

Turkey's next goal is to bring Zelenskyy and Putin into the same room

After the recent talks in Istanbul, Turkey's next goal is to bring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin together in the same room in the next two weeks. If Turkey succeeds in its goal, it will be a remarkable turnaround for Erdogan, who has been criticised for his autocratic tendencies.

Image: AP