Erdogan Tries A Balancing Act, Meets Zelenskyy; Later Says Putin Plans To Visit Turkey

After expressing his support for Ukraine’s membership in NATO, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan revealed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit the Eurasian country in August. Erdogan made the announcement at a press conference following talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Sky News reported.

If what Erdogan said turns into reality, Turkey will become the first nation Putin will visit since the Ukraine invasion in late February 2022. During the press conference, the Turkish President stressed that Istanbul can play a decisive role in brokering a peace talk between the two warring nations.

"I hope we will get a result from this soon,” the Turkish President commented when asked about the status of talks with Russia. "If we make some phone calls before [the face-to-face meeting], we will discuss it on the call as well,” Erdogan insisted, alluding to the fact that he plans to meet Putin in August, Sky News reported.

While he did not reveal further details about the meeting he said that the two leaders might discuss the potential prisoner swap agreement between Russia and Ukraine. The last talks between the two leaders took place in October 2022, in Kazakhstan.

A monumental visit

If the visit turns into a reality it has the potential to become one of the monumental visits. As of now, the Russian President has not stepped foot in any NATO countries since the launch of its “special military operation” in Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Meanwhile, the Western military alliance has been an ardent supporter of Ukraine during the catastrophic war and has condemned the actions of the Russian President time and time again. Putin has made a handful of international visits to Iran and Belarus since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war. Both these visits have been brief.

Maintaining a fine balance

Throughout the raging Russia-Ukraine war, the Turkish President has played a balancing act between the two warring nations. Erdogan’s announcement about Putin’s visit came just hours after he stated that Ukraine “deserves” to have NATO membership.

“Without a doubt, Ukraine deserves to be in NATO,” Erdogan insisted in a joint press conference on Saturday. The Ukrainian president reciprocated the gesture and said that he was “happy to hear” that Turkey support Ukraine’s bid to be part of the Western alliance.

The comments by Erdogan came after the US claimed that Ukraine’s membership to the international body will “not be on the table” in the July NATO summit.