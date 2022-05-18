Erdogan Urges NATO Allies To 'respect' Turkey's Concern Over Finland & Sweden Joining Bloc

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies to "respect" Turkey's concerns over Finland and Sweden joining the alliance. He called it "inconsistent" to seek Turkey's vote as they continue to support PKK/YPG terrorists, Sputnik reported. He said asserted Sweden should not expect Turkey to support them in the membership of NATO without the return of terrorists.

Justifying his opposition to the decision, Erdogan highlighted that NATO is a security formation and they would not allow the security organization to get deprived of security. Earlier on 16 May, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that they cannot agree to Finland and Sweden joining NATO and stressed that it is "impossible," as per the Sputnik report. Erdogan's objection to Finland and Sweden joining the alliance comes as Turkey has accused two Nordic countries of harbouring members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), a group it considers a "terrorist organisation," BBC News reported. Just hours after Sweden and Finland announced their plans to apply for membership in NATO, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that these nations should not plan to send delegations to Turkey in order to convince Ankara for voting. Notably, Finland and Turkey require the support of all 30 NATO members to join the military alliance.

Sweden and Finland officially apply for NATO membership

Meanwhile, Sweden and Finland on Wednesday, 18 May, went ahead with their bids to join NATO. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday, 18 May, announced that Finland and Sweden have officially requested to join the military alliance. The official applications were handed over by the Finnish Ambassador to NATO Klaus Korhonen and the Swedish Ambassador to NATO Axel Wernhoff to Jens Stoltenberg at the NATO headquarters in Brussels. Stoltenberg welcomed the requests of Finland and Sweden to join the military alliance by saying "this is a good day, at a critical moment for our security." He called the decision of the two Nordic countries a "historic step" and stressed that the alliance will now consider the next steps. Stoltenberg emphasized that all the allies agree on the importance of NATO enlargement and they are of the point of view that they need to stand together.

"I warmly welcome the requests by Finland and Sweden to join NATO.You are our closest partners. And your membership in NATO would increase our shared security," Jens Stoltenberg told reporters.

Image: AP