Erdogan Vows To Block Sweden & Finland's NATO Bid If Turkey's Security Concerns Ignored

In the latest development, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that his country intends to block Sweden and Finland's application to join North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) if Ankara's security concerns are not addressed. Speaking to students at the presidential library in Ankara on Thursday, the Turkish President stated that "NATO is a security organization and his government cannot accept the presence of terrorist organizations in it." Erdogan, who described Sweden as a "nest of terrorists," emphasised that NATO requires absolute unanimity of opinion, and that "if a country says no, it cannot join NATO."

"I find it useful to evaluate the NATO issue. As you know...Sweden, Finland, these countries host terrorist centres in their own countries," stated the Turkish President, Sputnik reported. Erdogan especially mentioned the presence of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and People's Protection Forces (YPG), which are Turkish and Syrian Kurdish political parties and militia groups, that Ankara considers terrorist organisations in the Nordic countries. He also accused these Nordic countries of encouraging terrorism in Turkey by providing significant financial and military support.

Croatia also threatens to bloc Finland & Sweden's bid to NATO

Meanwhile, Turkey isn't the only member of the 30-nation military bloc that has threatened to delay the Nordics' bid. On Wednesday, Croatian President Zoran Milanovic also warned that he would order Zagreb's permanent delegate to NATO to vote against Finland and Sweden's admission to the military alliance until a disagreement with neighbouring Bosnia over ethnic Croats' voting rights was settled. Notably, this comes days after the two Scandinavian countries officially announced their decision to join the intergovernmental military alliance.

Erdogan vowed to continue his "telephone diplomacy" with both Russia & Ukraine

Furthermore, the Turkish President also talked about other issues, including the ongoing Ukraine war and Turkey's dependency on Russian energy. "We have ties with both sides Russia and Ukraine. We have the Akkuyu nuclear power plant project with Russia. We will complete this project and open it next year. This is a very serious source of energy for us. We get 50% of the gas we consume from Russia. This is a strategic issue - strategic relations. We cannot abandon or break them," Erdogan noted. He vowed to continue his "telephone diplomacy" with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

