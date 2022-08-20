Estonia Asks European Union To Introduce Eighth Sanctions Package Against Russia Amid War

Estonia on Friday, Aug 19 dispatched an official proposal to the European Commission to impose the eighth sanctions package against Russia in retaliation for its brutal invasion of Ukraine. Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu stressed that it was crucial to expedite the adoption of the next sanctions package to weaken Russia's resolve in Kyiv and implement the restrictive measures on Russia, according to the press release issued by Estonia's Foreign Ministry.

The European Union needs to impose "severe and efficient" measures on Moscow that systematically work to continue raising the cost of aggression for Russia, Reinsalu emphasized. Estonia reiterated that it would like to see the expansion of economic, energy and trade sanctions, as well as the additional Russian individuals and entities to the sanctioned list.

"Estonia would also like to see a considerable expansion of sanctions on the travel of Russian citizens," Estonia's Foreign Ministry said.

Estonia looking for consensus from entire Schengen area to impose an EU-wide ban on Russians

Estonia has also been working towards a consensus in the entire Schengen visa area to impose an EU-wide ban on Russian citizens. “As the foreign minister, I call on other European governments to introduce additional domestic sanctions to stop the travel of the nationals of the aggressor state Russia and work together towards closing the Schengen area to Russian citizens," Reinsalu stressed. On August 18, Wednesday, Estonia banned Russian citizens holding a Schengen visa for tourism, business, sports, or culture from crossing the land border into the country.

Since Russia's military operation launched in Ukraine on Feb 24, Estonia and the European Union have continued to impose sanctions against Russia to deter Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's forces from waging a war in the Ukrainian territory. As many as seven sanctions packages have been introduced against Moscow "with the aim of using sanctions to raise the cost of the aggression for Russia to paralyse its economy and make it impossible for it to finance the war," as per the Estonian foreign ministry.

The Baltic nation's foreign minister had defended Estonia's decision to impose the ban on Russian tourists, saying that the EU has been shirking its “moral responsibility” in calling out Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime and its “genocidal war” in Ukraine. “Our idea is to give a signal to all our European partners, all our Western community partners, to close down our borders to Russian citizens, except in humanitarian cases,” Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu told The Associated Press this week in an interview in Tallinn. “Russian citizens are not welcome in Europe. Their country is committing a genocidal war against innocent people.”