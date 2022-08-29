As the brutal war in Ukraine continues unabated, the Estonian government claimed that the Baltic nations have submitted specific proposals to the European Union (EU) on the eighth package of sanctions against the Russian Federation. This was stated by Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu who stated that the fresh package of sanctions would concern energy, trade, and the SWIFT banking system. Notably, the EU has imposed seven rounds of sanctions so far against Russia for its "unjustified" attack on Ukraine.

The Estonian Foreign Minister stated that Baltic nations want the eighth round of sanctions to be imposed against Russia as soon as possible. "We have already submitted specific proposals to the Commission on this issue. We have proposed about energy, trade, further restrictions on the SWIFT system, as well as adding even more people and organizations to the sanctions lists," Reinsalu told Die Welt, news agency TASS reported. He further stated that although previously adopted sanctions have impacted Russia significantly, they are "not enough." However, he also pointed out that sanctions have also caused a negative impact on Europeans to some extent.

Estonia calls for ramping up arms supplies to Ukraine

"This is partly true in the short term, but not in the long term. If we are not ready to suffer a little damage now, then in the future our economies will suffer even more. It is necessary to withstand and even impose tougher sanctions," Estonian Foreign Minister Reinsalu remarked.

He also advocated for increasing the arms supplies to Ukraine, noting that Estonia provides the most help with weapons on a per-capita basis. Further, Reinsalu urged Germany to ramp up its military support to Ukraine to help the war-torn country counter Russian aggression.

EU facing 'short-term' challenges due to sanctions against Russia: Josep Borrell

Meanwhile, EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell claimed that the bloc is facing significant challenges owing to sanctions imposed on the Russian Federation. He, however, added that those are "short-term" challenges and pointed out that the energy crisis is the biggest crisis Europe has ever experienced, calling for unity to overcome the issue. "First, there was a debt crisis, then a pandemic, now energy. The only solution is unity," the EU's chief diplomat added, as per TASS.

Image: AP