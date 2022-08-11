Estonia Decides To Ban Entry Of Russians With Estonian-issued Schengen Visa

The Estonian government has decided to no longer allow the entry of Russian nationals who have Schengen visas issued by Estonia. The decision has been announced by Estonia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu. An exception has been made in the decision for students studying in Estonia. The students will be able to extend their residence permits for one year. The decision regarding the ban on entry of Russians with Estonia-issued Schengen visas will take effect on 18th August.

"The government has approved a sanction restricting the issuing of visas to citizens of the Russian Federation and their entry into the country at external borders with Schengen visas issued by Estonia," read the news release by Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Estonia FM Urmas Reinsalu said that Estonian has decided to not allow Russians with Schengen visas granted by Estonia and called on other nations to take similar measures. Estonia's Ministry of External Affairs in the news release announced that the restrictions will not apply to people having long-term residence permits or if they come to visit close relatives.

In addition, Russian diplomats and their families have been exempted from the restrictions. Furthermore, the restrictions will not be applicable to people whose entry into Estonia will be based on humanitarian grounds or have the right to enter the nation on EU law.

🇪🇪 has decided to no longer accept people from Russia, who are #Schengen visa holders that has been granted by 🇪🇪, to enter the country. I call on other governments to follow such steps. — Urmas Reinsalu (@UrmasReinsalu) August 11, 2022

Estonia witnessed rise in Russian nationals entering their territory

In the news release, Urmas Reinsalu noted that they have witnessed an increase in the number of Russian nationals entering Estonia. He underscored that the possibility of their visit to Estonia and other parts of Europe through Estonia is not according to the sanctions that have been imposed against Russia.

Notably, Schengen visa is a short-stay visa that permits people to travel to any number of nations in the Schengen region. Earlier on August 9, Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said that they should stop issuing tourist visas to Russians. Taking to her official Twitter handle, Kallas said, "Stop issuing tourist visas to Russians. Visiting Europe is a privilege, not a human right" and that it is "Time to end tourism from Russia now."

"The possibility they have to visit Estonia, or other parts of Europe via Estonia, en masse is not in line with the principles of the sanctions we have imposed. In implementing them, Estonia sought to restrict the ability of the aggressor state to carry on with ordinary international life at the levels of both the state and its citizens," Estonia's Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said in the news release.

Stop issuing tourist visas to Russians. Visiting #Europe is a privilege, not a human right. Air travel from RU is shut down. It means while Schengen countries issue visas, neighbours to Russia carry the burden (FI, EE, LV – sole access points). Time to end tourism from Russia now — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) August 9, 2022

