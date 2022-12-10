Estonia, Netherlands And Norway To Transfer Third Field Hospital To Ukraine Armed Forces

Estonia, the Netherlands, and Norway are slated to send a Role 2 field hospital to Ukraine to help with the medical assistance for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine's press service announced in a statement that the field hospital will be provided by the Estonian Defense Forces, while Norway and the Netherlands will fund the project.

"This military hospital is the third one that Estonia has donated to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against our country. Estonia has already transferred more than EUR 255 million in military aid to Ukraine, which makes up almost a third of the annual defense budget," the ministry of Ukraine noted.

It continued that the trilateral cooperation includes the purchase of container ships and trailers, sanitary, storage and residential modules, as well as medical supplies for the modernization of the field hospital. "Training of the Ukrainian medical forces on the use of the field hospital will be carried out by Ukrainian and Estonian specialists with the support of the Netherlands," the Defense Ministry stressed.

Package amounts to 7.8 million euros

In a joint statement, the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Estonia, the Ministry of Defence of the Kingdom of Norway, and the Ministry of Defence of the Kingdom of the Netherlands said that the field hospital is being arranged as it will assist in the medical capabilities of the Ukrainian armed forces. The package amounts to 7.8 million euros, out of which 4.3 million euros will be contributed by Norway and 3.5 million euros by the Netherlands.

Estonian Minister of Defence, Hanno Pevkur said in a statement that for 9 months, the Ukrainian armed forces have shown exceptional courage in the face of Russia’s aggression to restore territorial integrity. "We are steadfast in our support for Ukraine and our objective remains the same – Ukraine must win this war and Russia must lose," he emphasized. Ukraine can win this war with collective support, the minister iterated. "Instead of sowing division, the war is bringing allied and like-minded countries closer than ever and strengthening cooperation," Pevkur said.

Minister of Defence of the Netherlands, Kajsa Ollongren noted that UA forces' successes on the battlefield prove that their military strategy is working. "Enduring international military support is crucial, especially now winter has arrived and Russia is continuing its attacks on civilian infrastructure. The fighting is far from over, we must stay the course. This is why we are continuing our support to Ukraine," he stressed.

The field hospitals that have been already donated have been very useful and highly valued by the Ukrainian military forces, meanwhile Norwegian Minister of Defence, Bjørn Arild Gram said in the joint statement. Ukrainian authorities have requested Estonia to donate more hospitals, the minister informed. "I am satisfied that Norway contributes to the third hospital donation from Estonia. It is important that the western countries stand together in sending urgent needed materiel and equipment to Ukraine," Bjørn continued to add.