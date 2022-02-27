Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas on Sunday announced that the EU was taking punitive measures to block access for "selected" Russian banks to the international SWIFT financial system that would ‘cripple’ Russian economy and “Putin's war machine.” On Twitter, Kallas said: “Keeping oligarchs away from our markets. Pressure will be turned up and up, including on complicit Belarus regime,” a Russian ally for invading and bombing the civilians in Kyiv.

She was responding to the European Commission’s toughest yet measure against Russia for its aggression on Ukraine to halt the financial activity of Moscow built that would send the Russian ruble into a collapse.

We are crippling Putin's war machine. Huge measures announced by @vonderleyen 🇪🇺 & partners: no more #SWIFT for big 🇷🇺 banks. Asset paralysis of #Russia’s central bank. Keeping oligarchs away from our markets. Pressure will be turned up & up, incl on complicit Belarus regime. https://t.co/uZ0qfUa5Bc — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) February 27, 2022

US, Britain, the EU, and Canada have moved to cut off Russia’s access to the SWIFT international banking payment system, condemning Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s what the EU and US labelled “war of choice and attacks on the sovereign nation and people of Ukraine”. “We will hold Russia to account and collectively ensure that this war is a strategic failure for Putin,” the US president had warned as the EU discussed ousting Russia from SWIFT. Earlier yesterday, Annalena Baerbock, Germany’s foreign minister, had announced that the EU and Germany and other Baltic nations were working in coordination on a “targeted and functional restriction” against Russia.

“We are committed to employing sanctions and other financial and enforcement measures on additional Russian officials and elites close to the Russian government, as well as their families, and their enablers to identify and freeze the assets they hold in our jurisdictions,” Von der Leyen, EU and US, UK, and Canada’s joint statement read. “We stand with the Ukrainian government and the Ukrainian people in their heroic efforts to resist Russia’s invasion,” it added.

Measures 'to stop Putin using his war chest': EU

European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen announced in a joint EU statement that the European Union and its partners “are working to cripple Putin’s ability to finance his war machine.” She said that the EU nations “commit to ensuring that a certain number of Russian banks are removed from Swift”.“This will ensure that these banks are disconnected from the international financial system and harm their ability to operate globally. Cutting banks off will stop them from conducting most of their financial transactions worldwide and effectively block Russian exports and imports,” said Von der Leyen in a press address.

SWIFT international payments system meanwhile announced that it was engaging with European authorities “to understand the details of the entities that will be subject to the new measures and we are preparing to comply upon legal instruction.” European Commission President warned other measures put in place to “stop Putin using his war chest”.“We will paralyze the assets of Russia’s central bank,” she asserted. EU will “freeze Russian banks’ transactions and it will make it impossible for the central bank to liquidate assets.” “And finally, we will work to prohibit Russian oligarchs from using their financial assets on our markets,” Von der Leyen announced, adding that the move will “significantly harm Putin’s ability to finance his war."