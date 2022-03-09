As the Russian aggression in Ukraine transcends into the 14th day, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has told the people of Russia that the European Union is not taking action against them. Addressing the European Parliament on Wednesday, March 9, Kallas asserted that the decision adopted by the European Union against Russia is to isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin and his administration. She called the Russian invasion of Ukraine an "act of raw military aggression" against an independent and sovereign country to "fulfil its own European dream."

Lauding the armed forces of Ukraine, Estonia Prime Minister stressed that the Ukrainian troops were putting up a fierce resistance against invading Russian forces. She stated that the Ukrainians were on the streets bearing flags, demanding the Russian troops to return home. She emphasised the situation of Kharkiv, Mariupol and Kyiv and noted that many people were forced to live without food, water, electricity. The Estonia PM further underscored that European Union has taken the decision of imposing sanctions against Russia to isolate the Russian President and his government. She also warned that the consequences of sanctions imposed against Moscow will worsen. Kallas stated that the Russian government was taking decisions that were similar to the ones undertaken during soviet times. She also mentioned that "Russia was threatening journalists, rationing food products, asking teachers to report on the political sympathies of their pupils and parents."

"None of this is directed against you. It is directed against President Putin and his government. We understand that it hurts you, as it also hurts us," Estonia PM Kaja Kallas said in the EU. "It hurts you because autocrat does not care for the people, he only cares for his power. That is something that is so hard to understand in the democratic world," she added.

🖊️ My full speech @Europarl_EN: https://t.co/UNQAxhQ3Ql



Bottom-line: we need to keep supporting those fighting for #Ukraine’s independence. Our world will not return to the status quo ante and Russia’s relationship with the outside world will be different. #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/U2xjcOKwqX — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) March 9, 2022

Estonia PM calls it 'moral duty' of EU to grant membership to Ukraine

The Estonian Prime Minister highlighted that after the Ukraine invasion, companies have decided to terminate their operations in Russia as airlines have stopped operating and VISA and Mastercards are no more functional in Moscow. Calling Russian President Vladimir Putin an "autocrat," Kaja Kallas said that he cares only for his power and not the people. She stated that Russia's decision of invading Ukraine has resulted in insecurity in the continent that they had not witnessed since 1939. According to Kallas, European Union has a “moral duty” to make Ukraine a member state. She insisted that Ukraine was not just fighting for their homeland, but also for Europe in its entirety. She recalled the attacks on Ukraine in 2014 and added that Kyiv has been invaded as they expressed the desire to join the European Union.

"It is not only in our interest to give Ukraine a membership perspective; it is also our moral duty to do so. Ukraine is fighting not just for Ukraine, it is fighting for Europe," Kaja Kallas said in the EU.

Image: AP/Twitter/@kajakallas