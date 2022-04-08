Estonia Suspends Visas, Work Permits & Business Visas For Russians And Belarusians

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that it will no longer issue visas, work permits, or business visas to Russian or Belarusian citizens. These measures will limit the opportunities of their citizens to come and settle in one of the Baltic countries, the Minister of Interior of Estonia Kristian Jaani informed in a statement. ”We must drastically limit the ability of Russians and Belarusians to come and settle in Estonia," Minister of the Interior Kristian Jaani said, condemning the war atrocities in Ukraine.

Estonia announced that it is closing the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Narva and the Consular Section of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Tartu. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia also decided to deport and declare persona non grata 14 employees of the Russian embassy. Of those expelled, at least seven hold diplomatic status. Estonia’s Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Märt Volmer, said the expelled persons should leave Estonia by April 30 at the latest.

“In a situation where there are constant reports of the monstrous activities of the Russian armed forces, including in Butch and elsewhere, we cannot talk about the normal resumption of relations, especially if Russia is in serious violation of international law, including its international obligations,” Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Estonia, Märt Volmer, said.

“The perpetrators of war crimes and crimes against humanity must be brought to justice,” he went on to add.

Russia’s actions in Ukraine 'unacceptable': Estonian Foreign Ministry

Volmer called Russia’s actions in Ukraine “unacceptable” as he demanded that the Russian troops must withdraw from the sovereign state of Ukraine immediately. Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Estonia, Vladimir Lipayev, was also summoned to declare the expulsion of the Russian diplomatic staff members.

In the meeting with the Russian Ambassador, Minister of Foreign Affairs Märt Volmer condemned the atrocities committed by Russia in Ukraine. He called Russia’s acts a “complete disregard not only for international law but also for the basic principles of humanity.” “Estonia has repeatedly called on Russia to comply with the UN General Assembly resolution of March 2, 2022, and the decision of the International Court of Justice of March 16, 2022, and to immediately end the war against the Ukrainian state and people and withdraw its troops from Ukraine,” Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia informed in a press release.