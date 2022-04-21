Estonia's Parliament Passes Bill That Outlaws Symbols That Support Russia's War In Ukraine

European countries continue to take action against the Russian Federation for its unjustified attack on Ukraine even as the war nears the 2-month mark. Earlier on Thursday, it was announced that the Estonian parliament has passed a Bill that criminalises the use of symbols linked to an act of aggression, such as those supporting Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It is now illegal to openly display symbols linked to the act of aggression, genocide, or a crime against humanity.

A fine of up to €1,200 (Rs 99,508) or incarceration might be imposed for a violation. A punishment of up to €32,000 (Rs 26,53,552) can be imposed on a company or organization that commits such an offence. The new amendment received 69 votes in favour, three votes against, and 11 others abstained from voting in Estonia's 101-seat parliament.

Illegal to participate in a foreign state's aggression

The new law suggests that it is illegal to participate in a foreign state's aggression. Social Democrat Helio Pickhoff suggests that the measure was enacted sooner than usual, according to Eurointegration. Marek Jürgenson, a member of the Estonian Parliament stated that the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Putin regime's savage killing there is the reason they are discussing this measure in the Riigikogu today. He further claimed that as a legislature, the Riigikogu's role is to provide the required foundation for action.

Joining the armed forces of a foreign state that commits an act of aggression, or another armed association of a foreign state that participates in an act of aggression, is punishable under the law, as is participation in the commission or preparation of an act of aggression, or deliberate support for an act of aggression by a foreign state, including its financing. This will be punishable by up to five years in prison. If a legal entity does the same act, it is subject to a fine. The law on symbol demonstration is expected to take effect the day after it is published in the public journal of Estonia, Riigi Teataja.

Estonia calls Russia's actions in Ukraine 'genocide'

In the meanwhile, Estonia has acknowledged Russia's actions in Ukraine as 'genocide,' being one of the first countries to do so, according to Euro News. The Riigikogu, the country's parliament, voted on Thursday to recognize Russia's war as a genocide against the Ukrainian people and to call on other governments and international organizations to do the same.