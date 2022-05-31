Estonia's PM Asserts Sanctions Won't End With Oil, Stresses Russia Must Be Isolated

As the European leaders reached an agreement on Monday to impose the sixth package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, which comprises oil imports from the Kremlin, the Prime Minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas stated that this is a very noteworthy step in further crippling Vladimir Putin’s “war machine.” She further claimed that they will not stop here and that they must isolate Kremlin as Russia’s war and war crimes against Ukraine rages on unabated.

Taking to Twitter, the Estonian premier wrote, "Last night we finally agreed on the 6th package of EU sanctions - including a ban on Russian oil imports. An important step to further cripple Putin’s war machine. We won’t stop here. As Russia’s war and crimes against #Ukraine rage on, we must continue isolating the Kremlin #EUCO."

Last night we finally agreed on 6th package of EU sanctions - including a ban on Russian oil imports. An important step to further cripple Putin’s war machine.



We won’t stop here. As Russia’s war and crimes against #Ukraine rage on, we must continue isolating the Kremlin #EUCO pic.twitter.com/1khLqts4Ji — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) May 31, 2022

Kallas was initially not sure if an agreement will be reached on Monday

Earlier, Kallas was not sure if the agreement will be reached on Monday, stating that she doesn't think they will get an agreement on Monday. However, at a summit focused on assisting Ukraine with a long-delayed package of sanctions, the European Union leaders negotiated a compromise to impose a partial oil embargo on Russia. Only Russian oil imported by sea is subject to the embargo, which allows for a limited exemption for pipeline imports.

Meanwhile, EU Council President Charles Michel stated that the deal covers more than two-thirds of Russia's oil imports. He also stated that they want to put an end to Russia's military machine and that is it more necessary than ever to show that they can be strong, firm, and tough, according to media reports. Michel further said that the additional measures, which require the approval of all 27 member countries, will be legalized by Wednesday.

Individuals will also be subject to asset freezes and travel bans

Individuals will also be subject to asset freezes and travel bans as part of the new package of sanctions, while Russia's largest bank, Sberbank will be barred from participating in SWIFT, the main global financial messaging system from which the EU previously barred several smaller Russian banks. Three major Russian state-owned stations will be unable to distribute their programming in the European Union. The EU has previously imposed five rounds of embargoes against Russia for its involvement in the conflict.

Image: @kajakallas/Twitter/ AP